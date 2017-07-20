Guillermo Figueroa

End

-- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music announces 2017–18 classical concert season+ Lynn Philharmonia+ Artist Concert Series+ Dean's Showcase+ Evenings of Chamber Music & Poems+ Master Classes+ Mostly Music+ New Music Festival+ Piano Series+ The Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition+ Individual Concerts & RecitalsTickets Now On SaleBOCA RATON, Florida, July 24, 2017 – Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia Guest Conductor, today announced the 2017–18 concert season."Our talented students and extraordinary faculty look forward to sharing the beautiful world of music during our eighth season in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, a world-class concert hall that enhances our performing artists' musical offerings," said Robertson. "Our 2017–18 season will present a variety of musical offerings designed to enrich the artistic spirit and nourish the soul. Please join us for a magnificent season."Concerts run from September through May in the Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall or the Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.Lynn PhilharmoniaThe Lynn Philharmonia sets the standard for professional symphonic training. Now in its 25th season as a full symphony, the Philharmonia continues to present high-quality concerts with a wide-ranging repertoire. Under the musical direction of Maestro Guillermo Figueroa, the Lynn Philharmonia attains a professional level of performance, enjoying tremendous public support for its six annual symphonic programs. The Philharmonia distinguishes itself through its orchestral training program and ensures consistent performance opportunities for every instrumentalist. Series tickets are $180 for orchestra and $157 for mezzanine.How to Purchase Tickets:Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu