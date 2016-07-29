 
News By Tag
* Chicken Wing
* National Chicken Wing Day
* Restaurant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with $1 Wings

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chicken Wing
* National Chicken Wing Day
* Restaurant

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: It's National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday, July 29, 2017 and Hurricane Grill & Wings (http://www.hurricanewings.com/), a beach-themed full service restaurant franchise known for its jumbo, fresh wings, is celebrating. Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings locations nationwide will offer the following on Saturday, July 29:

• $1 wings all day (Dine-In only; quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20)
• Spend $20 in wings to receive a Domestic draft beer (or Soda) for FREE! Dine-In ONLY. (Order $40 in food, receive 2 drafts beers or 2 glasses of soda.)
• When Flavor Rewards Program members spend $20, they automatically receive a $5 reward. (Non-loyalty members can sign up at the restaurant receive their $5 reward after qualifying.)

WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2016 during all open hours!

WHERE: Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings Nationwide.

* The $5 Flavor Rewards Program credit will expire after a year

*  Those states that do not allow free alcohol will give 2 beverages (tea, soda, etc.)

About Hurricane Grill & Wings®

With more than 62 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, and Texas, with over 50 restaurants currently under development. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.

For more information, please call 407-703-3271 or visit www.hurricanewings.com. Follow Hurricane Grill & Wings on Twitter at @hurricaneflavor (https://twitter.com/hurricaneflavor); on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HurricaneWings.

For Franchising Opportunities: http://www.hurricanefranchising.com/.%20

Contact
BlueIvy Communications
Melissa Perlman
***@blueivycommunications.com
End
Source:Hurricane Grill & Wings
Email:***@blueivycommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Chicken Wing, National Chicken Wing Day, Restaurant
Industry:Consumer
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BlueIvyCommunications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share