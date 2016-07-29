News By Tag
Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with $1 Wings
• $1 wings all day (Dine-In only; quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20)
• Spend $20 in wings to receive a Domestic draft beer (or Soda) for FREE! Dine-In ONLY. (Order $40 in food, receive 2 drafts beers or 2 glasses of soda.)
• When Flavor Rewards Program members spend $20, they automatically receive a $5 reward. (Non-loyalty members can sign up at the restaurant receive their $5 reward after qualifying.)
WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2016 during all open hours!
WHERE: Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings Nationwide.
* The $5 Flavor Rewards Program credit will expire after a year
* Those states that do not allow free alcohol will give 2 beverages (tea, soda, etc.)
About Hurricane Grill & Wings®
With more than 62 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, and Texas, with over 50 restaurants currently under development. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.
For more information, please call 407-703-3271 or visit www.hurricanewings.com.
