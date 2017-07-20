 
Industry News





LumberJaxe Offers Charlotte's First Indoor Axe-throwing Bar

 
 
Lumberjaxe owner's Scott and Ashleigh Gadd with their truck/mobile target
Lumberjaxe owner's Scott and Ashleigh Gadd with their truck/mobile target
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in Charlotte's history, an indoor axe throwing bar is going to be opened by Lumberjaxe. They are going to provide the people of Charlotte with an opportunity to escape their worries and relax with friends like never before.

"There is a lot of stress in life. We understand this and that reason is why we are planning to offer Charlotte's first ever indoor axe throwing bar. You can come to our facility with your friends, or you can simply come alone and make some friends at our facility, and enjoy hours of ultimate fun and excitement. Our unique activity will help you relieve stress and feel reinvigorated. We guarantee you that is the most exciting and adventurous activity in Charlotte. You don't need to know anything about axe throwing because our coaches will teach you everything to know. Join us and have an experience like never before", stated the owner of Lumberjaxe, while discussing Charlotte's First Indoor Axe Throwing Facility.

This indoor axe throwing facility is going to offer both social and competitive axe throwing. For the social aspect, they will offer axe events that allows parties of up to 100 people come throw axes. Additionally, there will be hourly walk-in times that will allow customers to come learn to throw, hone their axe throwing skills, or have impromptu competitions.

Apart from that, what makes this facility even more promising is that the customers will be able to be competitive at a global level. Lumberjaxe is working to partner with the NATF, National Axe Throwing Federation (http://www.nationalaxe.com), to allow the league members to compete against 11 organizations in 4 countries. Therefore, the players would not only get a chance to enjoy the league locally but if they are good at it, they can also compete at the international level and get a chance to be recognized globally.

In the meantime, Lumberjaxe is partnering with businesses around Charlotte with their mobile axe throwing truck this summer, whereas the physical location is opening this Fall 2017 in the Belmont neighborhood, centrally located in Charlotte. They will soon be uploading complete information about each mobile event on social media.

Axe throwing is open to everyone (over 18), "the best part is that we will allow customers to bring beer, wine, and food; though you still must be 21 to drink. So, it is impossible that you will not have fun with us", stated the owner of Lumberjaxe.

About Lumberjaxe:

Lumberjaxe is Charlotte's first indoor axe throwing bar offering both social and competitive axe throwing. Lumberjaxe will also offer leagues, private parties, team building/corporate events, and walk-ins.

For more details about Lumberjaxe, please follow:

Instagram - @lumberjaxe_clt

Website – www.lumberjaxe.co

Facebook – fb.me/Lumberjaxe
