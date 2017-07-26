News By Tag
Kenya Mining Forum unites sector in Nairobi in November as ministry lays solid foundation for growth
"We want to establish and consolidate Kenya's position as a regional mining hub in order to use the sector as a key driver for socio-economic growth" says Elodie Delagneau of Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi in November
This year Kenya Mining Forum is once again hosted by the Kenya Ministry of Mining, in collaboration with the Chamber of Mines.
"It is a very opportune time to promote investment in the Kenyan mining sector" Delagneau continues, "the Mining Act, approved in May 2016, has provided more transparency and credibility for investors. Moreover, the Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Dan Kazungu, has highlighted the potential of the mining sector to contribute up to 10% of the GDP in 2030 compared to 1% in 2015."
She adds: "furthermore, Kenya has been working with McKinsey on a 20-year mining plan that has already highlighted a potential of USD 62.4-billion in mining revenues. This is going towards the objective to contribute up to 10% of the GDP in 2030 against 1% in 2015."
Kenya Mining Forum is the annual meeting place for East African mining stakeholders to share and present their policies in the region. Delagneau explains: "evolving the mining conference toward a regional exhibition will allow us to create a consistent platform for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda, existing solid trade partners."
Industry support
Apart from a varied and practical programme focused on issues and challenges ranging from finance, legislation, women in mining, the gemstone sector and CSR, mining companies and industry suppliers will be present at Kenya Mining Forum.
The event has already secured strong support from the industry again with Base Titanium returning as the exclusive diamond sponsor. "The first Kenya Mining Forum was an undeniable success," says Simon Wall, External Affairs Manager, Base Titanium, Kenya. He adds: "both the Ministry of Mining and the forum organisers should be congratulated on an engaging couple of days. Base Titanium was impressed by the level of participation the content of discussions and enjoyed the opportunity to demonstrate our success to a wide audience. We look forward to the next event being bigger and better".
Acacia Mining is also a gold sponsor again along with Panafrican Group. More early confirmed sponsors are Kilimapesa Gold, ALN, Conco, ESRI Eastern Africa, Scania, Socabelec and Spruceland.
Some facts and figures about Kenya's burgeoning mining sector:
• Kenya is the third largest producer of soda ash in the world and the seventh producer of fluorspar. Metallic minerals currently produced in the country include titanium, gold and iron ore. Export statistics for Kenya indicate a constantly growing sector.
• The recent discoveries are estimated to be worth USD 62.4-billion and will propel Kenya to the list of top five countries with rare earth deposits in the world. In addition, the country has the world's top six deposits for niobium.
• Commercial deposits of coal have been discovered in the north eastern region of the country and are currently under review for potential uses and production. The coal deposits in Kitui are being billed as a source of cheaper energy to drive Vision 2030, the economic blueprint that aims to make Kenya an industrialised country in 20 years.
• Currently, 67 per cent of Kenya's power is generated from hydro sources, 10 per cent from geothermal and 23 per cent from thermal sources, which is price-sensitive to fluctuating international fuel prices. The anticipated mining of coal would free some of the country's foreign exchange reserves for other purposes.
• Kenya's government is recruiting McKinsey & Co. to design a 20-year mining plan that will guide development of the nascent industry. A key component of the plan to be designed by McKinsey will be an airborne geological survey.
• The Ministry of Mining has intensified efforts to acquire mineral and geological data. A countrywide aero magnetic survey project is expected to begin imminently.
• Ministry of Mining is pursuing international accreditation for mining certification for its laboratory in Kenya.
The Kenya Mining Forum is hosted by the Kenyan Ministry of Mining, in collaboration with the Chamber of Mines, and organised by Spintelligent, a well-known trade conference and expo organiser on the African continent. The company has particular expertise and experience in mining and infrastructure development events; including the long running flagship shows such as DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC) in Nairobi, Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC) in Lagos and African Utility Week in Cape Town.
Kenya Mining Forum dates and location:
Conference and expo: 13-14 November 2017
Venue: Safari Park Hotel & Casino, Nairobi, Kenya
Website: http://www.kenyaminingforum.com
