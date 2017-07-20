News By Tag
Aggressive Lawn Mowing Game Law Mower Coming Soon To Steam With Demo Available Today
Developer Scoria Studios releases violent lawn mowing game demo and teaser trailer.
Law Mower is a game about one man's epic journey to achieve his life's purpose - to cut every blade of grass in the world. From America's suburbia to the Russian tundra, nature and society will do everything in its power to stop you. Crack open your garage, grab a gas can, and get ready to mow down your enemies!
"I'm tired of people in my neighborhood not keeping up with their lawns.", said Kevin Lukic, developer of Scoria Studios. "It makes us look bad as a community and lowers the value of my property! Screw it, I'll just cut it..."
For more information visit the website of Law Mower (https://scoriastudios.com/
About Scoria Studios
Scoria Studios is an independent video game developer based in Florida. We are seeking to create new and innovative games that will bring a refreshing experience to the gaming community.
