Exeter Orthodontics Welcomes Patients from Wilmington, Delaware
Exeter Orthodontics welcomes patients from Wilmington, Delaware, to its office in nearby Exton, Pennsylvania.
For only $3,995, residents of Wilmington can choose between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners. Visits, adjustments, x-rays, retainers, and even emergency appointments are all included in this all-inclusive price, one of the lowest prices offered by orthodontists in both the Exton and Wilmington areas.
"No one should be turned away from the care they need for financial reasons," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, who has helped thousands of patients during her time with Exeter Orthodontics.
Wilmington residents are encouraged to request an appointment with the orthodontist in Exton by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
