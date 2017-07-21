 
Exeter Orthodontics Welcomes Patients from Wilmington, Delaware

Exeter Orthodontics welcomes patients from Wilmington, Delaware, to its office in nearby Exton, Pennsylvania.
 
 
Residents of Wilmington can choose between Invisalign or braces in Exton, PA.
WILMINGTON, Del. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wilmington residents can escape the high cost of braces in the city by making the short drive to Exton, Pennsylvania. There, the team at Exeter Orthodontics is ready to help both teens and adults achieve straighter smiles.

For only $3,995, residents of Wilmington can choose between traditional braces or Invisalign aligners. Visits, adjustments, x-rays, retainers, and even emergency appointments are all included in this all-inclusive price, one of the lowest prices offered by orthodontists in both the Exton and Wilmington areas.

"No one should be turned away from the care they need for financial reasons," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, who has helped thousands of patients during her time with Exeter Orthodontics.

Wilmington residents are encouraged to request an appointment with the orthodontist in Exton by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/?closestOffice10=Exton,%20PA.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Wilmington De, Invisalign Wilmington De, Wilmington orthodontist
Industry:Health
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
