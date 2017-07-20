Global 3D Cell Culture Market Is projected To Boost,Driven by Rise in Need for Organ Transplantation

Variant- Market- Research- Logo- HP

-- Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $4,899 Billion by 2024 from $920 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2016 to 2024.The global 3D cell culture market is majorly driven by prohibition on research & testing on animals, rising need for organ transplantation due to large patient database, and growing investment on R&D by various pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. High initial cost is one of the major restraining factors of the market. Rising demand for customized cosmetics is a growth opportunity for the market players.(https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/life-sciences/3d-cell-culture-market)The global 3D cell culture market has been segmented into technology, application, and geography Technology segment includes extracellular matrices, scaffold free platform, bioreactors, gels, and microchips. Application segmented into research, drug discovery, clinical applications, tissue engineering, and stem cell biology. Additionally, end-user is further bifurcated into research laboratories & institutes, hospital & diagnostic centers, and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industry.Geographical segments of the global 3D cell culture market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2024, driven by growing government funding for research and development and increasing scope for outsourcing. Furthermore, Europe held the highest market share followed by North America, in the year 2016.The key players of 3D cell culture market are· Merck & Co., Inc.· Lonza Group· 3D Biotek LLC· Kuraray Co., Ltd.· Becton· Dickinson and Company· Corning Incorporated· Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.· Global Cell Solutions, Inc., and VWR International, LLC, among others.Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."The Co-founders of Variant Market Research:andare keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLP649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco,CA 94105, United States.Tel: +1-415-680-2785Fax: +1-415-680-2786(mailto:help@variantmarketresearch.com)