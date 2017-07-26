News By Tag
Apptha Launches Facebook Store for Social Selling
Aiming to help eCommerce store owners extend their omnichannel eCommerce strategy, Apptha - the hub for eCommerce extensions and plugins have launched an exclusive Facebook store solution.
Built to Sell Socially
Apptha's Facebook store is intended to bring the best of social networking and eCommerce together under a common roof. It will amplify a business' ability to reach its audience, build social presence and sell straight t followers with an identical user experience native to an eCommerce store.
Also, it will also be bestowed with Facebook's inherent social features including Likes, Shares, Comments, etc. Customers can also provide star rating and reviews to boost the store's social reach.
Product Galore to Impress Customers
Apptha Facebook Store comes equipped with a product galore that shows product images from multiple angles with zoom in facility. Online retailers who already have an eCommerce store backend can add products to their Facebook store directly. Further, product videos can also be included in the product gallery to run as demo videos or to explain how to use them.
Banking in Social Marketing
"The idea behind Apptha Facebook Store is to help businesses sell everywhere, most importantly on their Facebook pages where a massive crowd can be found." added Bala. to help businesses leverage their Facebook presence, Apptha Facebook Store is integrated with social marketing features like giveaways and promos, intelligent product suggestions, offer sections and in-built advertising channels.
Quick to Market
Quick reach to market is what makes or breaks a business. The technicians at Apptha have understood the need to deliver products quickly to market. To achieve this, the store is designed as a ready-to-deploy solution. To help businesses stay unique and retain a competitive advantage, several multi-color themes as well as front-end customizations are also provided.
More information about Apptha Facebook Store can be found in this link: https://www.apptha.com/
