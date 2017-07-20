News By Tag
Keri Systems Inc. Releases Competitively-priced, Custom Formatted Replacement Credentials
These ProxCard II ® family credentials are available in standard 26 bit Wiegand format in both pre-programmed number ranges that are available off-the-shelf, as well as custom facility code and ID ranges. The credentials can be formatted and delivered quickly, with a three day lead time.
Pricing is extremely competitive, and custom formatting costs customers far less than purchasing HID Proximity credentials at current market prices.
Keri Systems' three Proximity Credentials, the Standard Light Proximity Card, the Multi Technology Card and the Proximity Key Ring Tag, can be used interchangeably and are available in off-the-shelf, 26-bit programming. Each of these options are functionally equivalent to most HID ®, ProxCard II ®, 26-Bit credentials.
"One of Keri Systems' foremost goals is to accommodate our customers' frequent need for customization,"
ProxCard II ® is a registered trademark of HID Corporation.
More information about the Add-On and Replacement Credentials can be found at http://www.kerisys.com/
Keri Systems is North America's leading independent manufacturer of access control and integrated security systems. Founded in 1990, Keri has been serving customers in over 90 countries with requirements from a single door to thousands of doors spread around the world, with integrated photo badging, telephone entry, video and more. Contact us to find out how we can become partners to solve your or your customers' security needs.
Keri Systems Inc.
***@mail.kerisys.com
