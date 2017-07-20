News By Tag
American-Macedonian Outsourcing Company Announces New CEO
Former Macedonian Minister of Foreign Investments Jerry Naumoff Named CEO of Taskforce BPO
Jerry recently served as Minister for Foreign Investments in the Government of the Republic of Macedonia where he served as Minister until June 2017. During his four year mandate he realized 26 investment projects from 12 countries representing 200 million euros of capital investments and 5,000 direct jobs projected out over five years in the BPO, IT, Energy, Agricultural, Rx and Manufacturing Sectors.
Prior to his appointment as Minister, Jerry was the Founder & President of The Naumoff Group, Inc., a total risk management advisory firm since 1993. The Naumoff Group, Inc. had a diverse group of internationally known and Chicago headquartered corporate clients from a wide array of industries.
After graduating from Ball State University in 1980 where he earned a football
scholarship, Jerry began his business career and achieved much success for two Fortune 500 Insurance companies and two of the top commercial insurance brokerage firms in Chicago.
" I am very excited in my new role to be part of an organization that has shown remarkable growth. I believe this is because Taskforce has combined the best of two worlds - American customers with highly educated, skilled and motivated workers in Macedonia. This is the type of win-win scenario I want to be affiliated with - managing growth while delivering the most excellent quality and service. "
Jerry Naumoff, CEO, Taskforce BPO
In addition to his appointment as CEO of Taskforce BPO, Jerry will serve as a Special
Advisor for Economic Affairs to the President of the Republic of Macedonia. In this role, Jerry will be able to combine his two loves - servicing U.S businesses and helping Macedonia grow.
About Taskforce BPO
Taskforce BPO is an American and Veteran owned company that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services to the healthcare, insurance, and general business industries. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee with its service center in Bitola, Macedonia, Taskforce has quickly grown from one employee to nearly 100 in only 18 months. Taskforce's model of employing college educated Europeans with its expat American leadership has uniquely fostered an environment central to its core values. Taskforce has differentiated itself as an outsourcing leader that not only drastically reduces an organization's bottom line but builds value-added teams that will increase business efficiency.
