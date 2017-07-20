News By Tag
Goodwyn Tea Offers Amazing Tea Gifts Online at Best Prices in India
Goodwyn Tea, a popular online store, has a wide array of tea gifts with eye-grabbing packaging available for sale online in India – with the option for personalizing presents.
Buyers can choose from many attractive presents, including Alluring Chest 9X10 Goodwyn Tea
Tea Scroll Box, Assorted Tea Bags Gift Box, Supreme Indian Tea Souvenir Gift Box, Traditional Indian Tea Collection Gift Box and Esteemed Indian Tea Gift Box- the list is just too impressive! There is
Health Tea Box containing Herbal Blends. Consumers can also find Exclusive Laser Cut Chest with 90 Tea Bags, Royal Exotic Wooden Tea Box containing 60 Tea Bags and Eco-friendly Jute Bag. It is like a classy tea fair that one can glance act while leafing through the tea gift section in its website.
Customers who wish to present wonderful tea gifts to corporate associates can easily choose from premium tea blends and accessories. Goodwyn Tea has original and exclusive gift sets that fit the needs and pockets of gift-givers. The tea items can serve as wonderful gifts for various occasions, such as birthdays, housewarming, bridal shower or graduation and those who want to put make an impression on the minds of their loves ones with unique gifts, Goodwyn Tea can definitely cater to their needs.
The wide range of tea gifts consist of some of the most popular Indian blends, which appeal to a wide section of tea drinkers. The authentic flavors include Jasmine Green tea, Lemon tea, Rhino Assam, English Breakfast tea, Earl Grey, Green Tea, Darjeeling First Flush, Masala Chai and Darjeeling Green Tea. Customers can also buy herbal teas, such as Chamomile tea, Peppermint tea or Tulsi (Holy Basil) tea. Each tea box reflects class and sophistication and is available in Royal Exotic Wood and other superior materials.
The tea gifts come with premium blends wrapped in seamless packaging, which makes them perfect for people who love to consume the beverage. The tea blends can refresh the body and mind, while the boxes can serve as great souvenirs to remind recipients of gift-givers and the occasion. Customers can get the added benefit of personalizing each gift, so as to add their own personal touch while sending presents and enhancing the etiquette of gift-giving.
The variety in gifts, such as Tea Chest, Tea Scroll Box, Health Tea Box and Tea Bags Set, makes the present set ideal for gifting purposes.
About Goodwyn Tea
Goodwyn Tea is an esteemed online store that has a wide variety of tea on offer for buyers. It has over 30,000 buyers opting for its tea products each day. The store has its presence in India, Australia, UK and UAE.
For more information, click https://www.goodwyntea.com/
Contact Information
Goodwyn Tea
6, Bishop Lefroy Road (4th Floor),
Kolkata 700020
Phone no: 03340170777
E-mail id: support@goodwyntea.com.
Contact
Goodwyn Tea
***@goodwyntea.com
