 
News By Tag
* Tea gift boxes
* Tea gifts online
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Goodwyn Tea Offers Amazing Tea Gifts Online at Best Prices in India

Goodwyn Tea, a popular online store, has a wide array of tea gifts with eye-grabbing packaging available for sale online in India – with the option for personalizing presents.
 
 
Tea Gift Sets
Tea Gift Sets
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tea gift boxes
* Tea gifts online

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Services

KOLKATA, India - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A reputed online store voted by the tea connoisseurs, Goodwyn Tea has an exclusive range of tea gifts on offer for customers in India. The gifts come at a budget-friendly price and offer customers the chance to personalize them. The premium set of tea gifts consist of all the popular Indian blends to satiate the tea lovers.

Buyers can choose from many attractive presents, including Alluring Chest 9X10 Goodwyn Tea

Tea Scroll Box, Assorted Tea Bags Gift Box, Supreme Indian Tea Souvenir Gift Box, Traditional Indian Tea Collection Gift Box and Esteemed Indian Tea Gift Box- the list is just too impressive!  There is

Health Tea Box containing Herbal Blends. Consumers can also find Exclusive Laser Cut Chest with 90 Tea Bags, Royal Exotic Wooden Tea Box containing 60 Tea Bags and Eco-friendly Jute Bag. It is like a classy tea fair that one can glance act while leafing through the tea gift section in its website.

Customers who wish to present wonderful tea gifts to corporate associates can easily choose from premium tea blends and accessories. Goodwyn Tea has original and exclusive gift sets that fit the needs and pockets of gift-givers. The tea items can serve as wonderful gifts for various occasions, such as birthdays, housewarming, bridal shower or graduation and those who want to put make an impression on the minds of their loves ones with unique gifts, Goodwyn Tea can definitely cater to their needs.

The wide range of tea gifts consist of some of the most popular Indian blends, which appeal to a wide section of tea drinkers. The authentic flavors include Jasmine Green tea, Lemon tea, Rhino Assam, English Breakfast tea, Earl Grey, Green Tea, Darjeeling First Flush, Masala Chai and Darjeeling Green Tea. Customers can also buy herbal teas, such as Chamomile tea, Peppermint tea or Tulsi (Holy Basil) tea. Each tea box reflects class and sophistication and  is available in Royal Exotic Wood and other superior materials.

The tea gifts come with premium blends wrapped in seamless packaging, which makes them perfect for people who love to consume the beverage. The tea blends can refresh the body and mind, while the boxes can serve as great souvenirs to remind recipients of gift-givers and the occasion. Customers can get the added benefit of personalizing each gift, so as to add their own personal touch while sending presents and enhancing the etiquette of gift-giving.

The variety in gifts, such as Tea Chest, Tea Scroll Box, Health Tea Box and Tea Bags Set, makes the present set ideal for gifting purposes.

About Goodwyn Tea

Goodwyn Tea is an esteemed online store that has a wide variety of tea on offer for buyers. It has over 30,000 buyers opting for its tea products each day. The store has its presence in India, Australia, UK and UAE.

For more information, click https://www.goodwyntea.com/collections/tea-gifts-box.

Contact Information

Goodwyn Tea

6, Bishop Lefroy Road (4th Floor),

Kolkata 700020

Phone no: 03340170777

E-mail id: support@goodwyntea.com.

Contact
Goodwyn Tea
***@goodwyntea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goodwyntea.com
Tags:Tea gift boxes, Tea gifts online
Industry:Shopping
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwyn Tea News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share