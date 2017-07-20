 
Marina One Residence Accessibility

Marina One Residence is the continuation of DUO Residences, both being the memorable joint effort between 2 nations; Singapore and Malaysia.
 
 
SINGAPORE - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- About Marina One Residence

Marina One Residence is the continuation of DUO Residences, both being the memorable joint effort between 2 nations; Singapore and Malaysia. The areas they sit on are 2 of the land swap allocate in exchange for the Tanjong Pagar railroad station, enabling critical land to be authorized for future improvement. Where Marina One Residences sits on is ideal amidst the new extended CBD of Marina Bay. This is another region of extravagance or luxury, another range of glory, where one can work, live and play. Marina One Residences is a 99-year award-winning leasehold apartment suite situated at 21, 23 Marina Way, Singapore and is produced by MS Residential 1 Pte Ltd, MS commercial 2 Pte Ltd, and MS Commercial Pte Ltd. Marina One Residences is one of the most famous condominium developments as it was created with the collaboration of Malaysia's Khazanah and Singapore's Temasek. It comprises of 1,024 units of a blend of 1-4 rooms and penthouses. The "City in a Garden" is a Marina Bay private advancement composed by a celebrated super green design, Christophe Ingenhoven.

Marina One Resident Unique Selling Points:-

1.       Live, play, work inside an incorporated development, situated in the core of Marina Bay locale, containing extravagance homes, retail, and Grade A workplaces.

2.       The main advancement in the city with a 65,000 sq. ft. plant inside,

3.       Flanked by 2 cultivate parks – Marina Station Square and Central Linear Park

4.       Marina Bay MRT and Downtown MRT – Seamless network to 4 MRT lines is minutes away from the resident.

5.       Associated with Raffles Place by means without bounds underground person on foot connects.

6.       Magnificent perspectives of city horizon, ocean, and Gardens by the Bay.

7.       Awarded Green Mark Platinum Rating.

Floor plans and Unites types:-

Buyers can look over one to four room homes and add a couple of exclusive penthouses. The areas across rooms are dispersed as follows:

1.       1 Bedroom units-657 to 775 square feet

2.       2 Bedroom units-969 to 1216 square feet

3.       3 Bedroom units-1507 to 1539 square feet

4.       4 Bedroom units-2045 to 2250 square feet

5.       Penthouses-6491 to 8568 square feet

The units are designed to take into the necessities of various sorts of home buyers and are configured to meet indicated needs as well. If you are interested in staying in a premium apartment with both advantageous transportation and simple access to numerous retail offices, Marina One Residence http://propertyxpress.com.sg/marina-one-residences/ will be perfect for you. So just call on +65 9233 2402, or +65 9674 1845 to book an appointment to visit the show flat area.

