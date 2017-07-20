HotelBids founder Inder Sharma will speak at Independent Hoteliers Conference in Dallas on 31st July

GURGAON, India
- July 26, 2017
- PRLog
-- HotelBids founder Inder Sharma, who also founded Hotel.com will speak at Independent Hoteliers conference in Dallas on 31 st July 2017. Mr. Sharma also founded Hotel.com which was acquired by Expedia in 2001. Sharma being associated with AAHOA for over 23 years has firsthand experience with problems hoteliers face on daily basis. One of the major problems they face is a monopoly of few OTAs who control 90% of the online business. This has created a serious problem for the hospitality industry, especially independent hoteliers because they are being dictated by these powerful OTAs when it comes to high booking fees or losing control of its own customers. 90% of walk-in business is gone today. Sharma had dared to end the monopoly of these big giants by launching HotelBids plat form which is founded and funded by AAHOA members such as past AAHOA chairman MP Rama and Dan Patel not to mention Mr. Mike Leven who is one of the most respected hospitality Vattern in AAHOA community. HotelBids simply changing the OTA s business model for ever by introducing flat booking fee of mere $7 or 7%. Also, it is attempting to bring back e-Walk ins to fill the last minute rooms. HotelBids (http://hotelbids.com/
) will connect the customers to the hotels directly thus bringing the old days hospitality phenomenon. Sharma will share his views how HotelBids.com will help independent hoteliers while they build their own OTA eventually.