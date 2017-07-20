News By Tag
Global 3D Printing In Aerospace And Defence Market Worth $616 Million In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "3D printing in aerospace and defence is about to enter a period of phenomenal growth and innovation. The next ten years will not only see the large-scale commercial deployment of 3D printing in the aerospace and defence industry, a boom in the metal based 3D printing market, but also a range of R&D projects and innovations of current and new technologies which could become game-changers subject to successful commercialisation. While the space submarket will continue its dominance when it comes to adoption rate, its market share will also keep growing. In addition to this, the market will see a positive growth in the defence and commercial aerospace submarkets as well. The technology submarkets such as FDM, EBM and DMLS will also grow signalling healthy growth with EBM poised to be the most dynamic submarket. The miniaturization of jet engines, increased demand for production of light weight components, rapid shift from prototyping to end use parts, increased adoption of additive technologies among the OEMs, increased investments on research and development and advancements in 3D printing material will all drive the adoption and growth of 3D printing in the aerospace and defence market on a global scale."
The 184 page report contains 175 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the global 3D printing in aerospace and defence market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the four leading application submarkets, namely prototyping, end use parts, manufacturing and tooling, and specialised tooling. The report also includes forecasts by type for space, defence and commercial aerospace submarkets, market and performance assessments for four emerging and next-generation technologies such as FDM, EBM, DMLS, and others and four material wise segments forecasts for polymer, metal and ceramics.
The 184 pages report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 8 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering ten companies leading the field in 3D printing in aerospace and defence.
The 3D Printing In The Aerospace & Defence Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts For Additive Manufacturing (AM) By Type (Space, Defence, Commercial Aerospace) By Application (Prototyping, End Use Parts, Manufacturing and Tooling, Specialised Tooling) By Technology (Fuse Deposition Modelling (FDM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS,) Others) By Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramics) & By Region Plus Analysis Of Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the 3D printing in aerospace and defence market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of 3D printing in the aerospace and defence industry.
