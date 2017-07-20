 
ICFAI Business School organized Faculty Knowledge Program held at Visakhapatnam

Interactive tools add fun element to classroom, was the theme of faculty knowledge program organized by ICFAI Business School at Visakhapatnam.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Theme of the Faculty Knowledge program organized by ICFAI Business School at Visakhapatnam was 'Interactive Tools Add Fun Element to Classroom'. The activities goes all day starting from Financial Accounting followed by Statistics, Business Computing and Economics.

K.S Venu Gopal, HoD of marketing department-IBS said, "In today's competitive scenario, the stress is not only about embracing technology but also to incorporate interactive tools such as case study, simulations and business games to make the teaching-learning process an engrossing experience." Further he added, "Adopting creative teaching methods would work wonders in the long run. The trick lies in making the students more participative through case studies. Such tools offer the practical exposure to the aspirants and help them absorb the subject effectively in any discipline."

HoD of IBS Soft skill department, Mahesh Kumar Soma introduces several lecturers and asst. professor from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district to a digital presentation.

Attendee Lecturers and asst. Professor felt the session was very helpful in term of teaching way. Hari Krishna Prasad, assistant professor of Maharajah's Post Graduate College, Vizianagaram, said "It is imperative to create a conducive learning environment for students. When we adopt innovative teaching concepts, it not only enhances the student-connect but also helps us to stand out as a faculty member."

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact Us

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77

(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
