XS CAD Committed to Autodesk Building Design Suite (BDS) Solutions
The products are a 3D design and documentation tool used for building design supporting CAD-based design workflows along with BIM Information Modelling (BIM). Autodesk's BDS comes with a three edition package, the Standard, Premium and Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition provides basic documentation tool for designers and drafters. The Premium Edition provides an intelligent 3D BIM - based model design for MEP engineers, structural engineers and architects, who need optimised tools. The Ultimate edition provides a complete set of tools for design and construction insights and analysis of the building lifecycle.
Autodesk's suits of products are considered as limited to 'Closed BIM' environment by the AEC industry, but at XS CAD Autodesk's suit of products are believed to be helpful for engineering and architectural projects for architects, engineers, homebuilders, and retailers.
XS CAD intent to improve efficiency by using a uniform set of tools, help teams with varied requirements with the flexibility of using several tools, minimizing costs, and increase efficiency in managing schedules and projects costs, and monetizing IT costs by using BIM-ready single building design suit.
For more information, contact our UK and India office
XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre,
Studley Road,
Redditch,
Worcestershire
B98 7HD
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 1527 518 880
info@xscad.com
http://www.xscad.com/
XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited
201, Steel House,
Off Mahakali Caves Road,
Andheri (East)
Mumbai, Maharashtra
400 093
India
+91 22 2687 6456
india@xscad.com
http://www.xscad.com/
Contact
Kuldeep Bwail
1527518880
***@xscad.com
