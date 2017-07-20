XS CAD Committed to Autodesk Building Design Suite (BDS) Solutions

BDS1

Contact

Kuldeep Bwail

1527518880

***@xscad.com Kuldeep Bwail1527518880

End

-- XS CAD is a URS ISO9001:2008 certified company and a member of Autodesk Developer Network. Recently, XS CAD is in the process of updating its multiple licenses of software such as Building Design Suit (BDS) from Autodesk. Latest BDS helps to meet the industry standards and solves software interoperability issues from different service providers.The products are a 3D design and documentation tool used for building design supporting CAD-based design workflows along with BIM Information Modelling (BIM). Autodesk's BDS comes with a three edition package, the Standard, Premium and Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition provides basic documentation tool for designers and drafters. The Premium Edition provides an intelligent 3D BIM - based model design for MEP engineers, structural engineers and architects, who need optimised tools. The Ultimate edition provides a complete set of tools for design and construction insights and analysis of the building lifecycle.Autodesk's suits of products are considered as limited to 'Closed BIM' environment by the AEC industry, but at XS CAD Autodesk's suit of products are believed to be helpful for engineering and architectural projects for architects, engineers, homebuilders, and retailers.XS CAD intent to improve efficiency by using a uniform set of tools, help teams with varied requirements with the flexibility of using several tools, minimizing costs, and increase efficiency in managing schedules and projects costs, and monetizing IT costs by using BIM-ready single building design suit.XS CAD LimitedGreenlands Business Centre,Studley Road,Redditch,WorcestershireB98 7HDUnited Kingdom+44 (0) 1527 518 880info@xscad.comXS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited201, Steel House,Off Mahakali Caves Road,Andheri (East)Mumbai, Maharashtra400 093India+91 22 2687 6456india@xscad.comhttp://www.xscad.com/