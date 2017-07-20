News By Tag
Joy Travels Offering Fantastic Offers on "Singapore Hongkong package from Delhi"
Joy Travels, One of the reputed travel agency in India offers both domestic and international tour & travel packages.
Established in the year 1984, Joy Travels is a one stop travel house based in New Delhi, India. It is amongst the most reputed and professionally managed companies and has been in the business of Travel & Entertainment and Event Management for more than 30 years. The professionals at Joy Travels understand the travel needs of their customers and deliver the best service through meticulous planning. The company has a highly trained team of individuals with a combined management experience of over ten decades in the travel industry. They have the ability to handle the most complex and challenging tasks.
The key services provided by Joy Travels include- Domestic and International Air Travel, International Holiday Packages, Domestic Holidays, Inbound Travel Arrangements, Hotel Bookings, Urgent Confirmation, Passport & Visa Facilitation, Car Rentals, Cruise Holidays, Incentive Travel, Conferences & Seminars and Money Exchange.
Joy Travels is a member of prominent trade bodies like IATA, TAAI, IATO and is approved by Department of Tourism, Government of India. They are also Reserve Bank of India approved Money Changers. They provide best travel packages to destinations all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, HongKong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Mauritius, Dubai, Europe, USA, and many other exotic locations. The widespread linkages of Joy Travels in the travel domain ensure their customers (both travellers and corporate clients) get the best deals on their travel. They have got packages to suit all pockets and tastes.
Contact
Company: Joy Travels Pvt Ltd
Address: 8, Regal Building,
Parliament Street,
Connaught Place,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-43090909 (100 Lines), 23738645
Fax: 91-11-23738644
Media Contact
Joy Travels
01123738644
***@joy-travels.com
