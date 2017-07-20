News By Tag
Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - P&S Market Research
Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is an allergic response to specific environmental allergens. The most common allergens which causes allergic rhinitis are pollen grains. The symptoms of allergic rhinitis commonly include running nose, coughing, watery eyes, itchy eyes, nose stiffness, headache, dry itchy skin and tiredness. Headache and tiredness are results of prolonged exposure to such allergen. Release of histamine, by the body, is the main cause of allergic rhinitis, when coming in contact with allergens such as grass and dust. The two types of allergic rhinitis include perennial and seasonal. Perennial allergic rhinitis occurs due to dust and mites, while seasonal allergic rhinitis occurs due to pollen grains. Few other factors associated with allergic rhinitis are smoking, exposure to chemicals, air pollution, hair spray, wood smoke, fumes and colognes. Allergic rhinitis is diagnosed by physical examination and certain tests including blood tests, skin prick tests and radioallergosorbent test (RAST). Allergic rhinitis is treated using antihistamines such as allegra, xyzal, zyrtec, clarinex and xyzal, decongestants, eye drops and nasal sprays, immunotherapy and sublingual immunotherapy. Preventing allergic rhinitis can be done by managing allergies to prevent the release of histamine.
Some of the companies having a pipeline of allergic rhinitis therapeutics include ROXALL Medizin GmbH, Stallergenes Greer, Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., Anergis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Laboratorios Leti, S.L., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Hanlim Pharm. Co., Ltd., ALK-Abello A/S, Accolade Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
