News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kore Press Art & Justice Independent Feminist Publishing Campaign Powered by People
Crowdfunding Campaign for Raising Support for Programming and Publication of Stories That Inspire . Independent feminist culture workers launch people-powered art & justice publishing campaign
People powered, indie feminist publishing at Kore forms the essence of transformative change for society. Dawn Lundy Martin and Erica Hunt's stellar Letters to the Future: Black Women/Radical Writing is a collection that celebrates women of color and address the future through the eyes of Black women from US, England, Canada and the Caribbean. Innovative writing is not white writing. #blacklivesmatter and at Kore, this forms the guiding light of the mission
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Mrs. Lisa Bowden
***@korepress.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse