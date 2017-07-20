Kore Press Art & Justice Independent Feminist Publishing  Campaign Powered by People

Crowdfunding Campaign for Raising Support for Programming and Publication of Stories That Inspire . Independent feminist culture workers launch people-powered art & justice publishing campaign

Media Contact

Mrs. Lisa Bowden

***@korepress.org Mrs. Lisa Bowden

End

-- Kore Press is a Tucson-based NPO feminist publishing house. It is also an award-winning innovative literary activist organization. Dedicated to the genius of women and girls for over two and a half decades, the group led by Lisa Bowden is seekingto support its unique programs, initiatives and a very special publication of works for filling a gap in mainstream publishing. The goal is to bring together the voices to support the rights of women, immigrants, people of color, members of the LGBTQI community and dedicated Kore workers.People powered, indie feminist publishing at Kore forms the essence of transformative change for society. Dawn Lundy Martin and Erica Hunt's stellar Letters to the Future: Black Women/Radical Writing is a collection that celebrates women of color and address the future through the eyes of Black women from US, England, Canada and the Caribbean. Innovative writing is not white writing.and at Kore, this forms the guiding light of the missionWith just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.