Global Clear Aligner Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) - New Report by Daedal Research
The global clear aligner market report also provides the analysis of the global dental market, global dental consumables market and global dental orthodontic market.
Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global clear aligner market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., ClearCorrect and See-through Tech, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global clear aligner market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Executive Summary
A branch of medicine that includes the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disorders, diseases and conditions of the oral problem, is called Dentistry. Oral health can be defined as a state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral sores, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay and tooth loss and all other diseases related to mouth. Oral health is of paramount importance, as it affects the individual's quality of life.
The three most common dental diseases are dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontitis, which can significantly affect speech, smile, and the ability to chew, and in some cases cause loss of tongue or teeth. Dental treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the state of the affected teeth. The dental treatment can be segmented into specialty, prosthetics and chairside consumables. Specialty Segment can be sub segmented into implants, endodontic and orthodontic. Prosthetics segments can be sub segmented into artificial teeth, dental crowns, dental bridges and CAD/CAM. Chairside Consumables can be sub segmented into preventives and restoratives.
Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment, but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces. The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global clear aligner market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.
