Sword Active Risk announces new Partner program for Risk Consultants

Deal Registration program broadens reach and supports Active Risk's commitment to risk community
 
 
MAIDENHEAD, England - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has announced its Deal Registration program, a new commercial Partner arrangement designed specifically to support Risk Consultants. Independent Risk Consultants are now able to introduce Active Risk Manager (ARM) to projects and receive a referral fee. The new initiative underlines Sword Active Risk's commitment and participation in the risk community. Many Risk Consultants already attend the annual ARM Global Conferences, which have become noted events for risk management professionals across the world to share best practice and network with peers.

Charles Longridge, Vice President Sales and Global Partnerships at Sword Active Risk explained; "We are seeing the influence of risk management broadening in business today – a trend that Sword Active Risk is committed to supporting. We are continually developing and harnessing technological innovation to support the discipline of risk management and make it easier for end users to incorporate into everyday workflows. Risk Consultants help us to bring new dynamics into our conferences, discussing ideas and best practice with end users. This new partner initiative will support our aim to widen the reach of risk management amongst the business world."

As well as expanding the Global Conference Series from their inaugural beginnings as ARM user conferences, Sword Active Risk is working with the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) as a technology partner in the IRM's latest research project.  As part of its 30th Anniversary, the IRM is conducting a major research project looking into the ways that risk management is changing, and presenting forecasts for how it will look in the 2025 landscape. The research provides the risk community with a positive way to shape the future of risk management in business.

More information about Sword Active Risk's Deal Registration can be found on the website; www.sword-activerisk.com

- ends –

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.

Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, Rio Tinto and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.

Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com

For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:

www.sword-activerisk.com

Editors Contacts

Keith Ricketts

Vice President of Marketing

Sword Active Risk

+44 (0) 1628 582500

Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.com

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

