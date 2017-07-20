News By Tag
Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - P&S Market Research
In August 2015, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. started a Phase I/II clinical trial on drug, ISIS 443139. This trial is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of multiple ascending doses of intrathecally administered ISIS 443139 in patients with early symptoms of Huntington's Disease. The study is expected to be completed in November 2017. In June 2016, Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc. started a Phase I/II clinical study on drug SRX246 to determine its safety, efficacy and activity in patients with Huntington's disease. This trial is expected to be completed in June 2018. In June 2015, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. started a Phase II clinical study to assess the activity of Triheptanoin as an Anaplerotic therapy in Huntington's disease. This trial is expected to be completed in June 2019.
Some of the companies having a pipeline of Huntington's disease therapeutics include, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CHDI Foundation, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Celgene Corporation, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company.
