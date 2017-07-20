 
News By Tag
* Italy
* Cookery
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarnano
  Macerata
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


A new book & TV series about delicious Marche Italy

A travel & cookery book and TV series about the food & recipes, history, customs & culture of Le Marche Region of Italy
 
SARNANO, Italy - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A Recipe for disaster is a new book that describes life in the agricultural heartlands of Marche Italy.

The novel follows the adventures encountered whilst making a TV cookery series with an Italian chef who speaks no English and an English trainee chef who can cook absolutely nothing. In fact she doesnt even know which cooking utensils she owns or where indeed they may be located.

The book describes life in an Italian rural community, the campanilismo (literally loyalty to one's bell tower) which sees customs, traditions and recipes passed down through generations. It explores the local geography and history and the impact of world war 2 on this part of Italy.

The Cookucina cookery series is a celebration of local life and the bountiful landscape that provides wonderful seasonal food for its inhabitants. Each episode includes 3 recipes and sees the hosts travel far and wide through medieval villages, vineyards and into rugged mountains to source the best ingredients. This is real farm to table local cookery that has remained unchanged over centuries. Please read more http://www.villasanraffaello.com/marche-region-italy-book... about the Italian cookery book & TV series for more information and where to buy the book and TV series

Contact
Damien Conrad
***@villasanraffaello.com
End
Source:Cookucina
Email:***@villasanraffaello.com Email Verified
Tags:Italy, Cookery, Travel
Industry:Food
Location:Sarnano - Macerata - Italy
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Villa San Raffaello PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share