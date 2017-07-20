News By Tag
A new book & TV series about delicious Marche Italy
A travel & cookery book and TV series about the food & recipes, history, customs & culture of Le Marche Region of Italy
The novel follows the adventures encountered whilst making a TV cookery series with an Italian chef who speaks no English and an English trainee chef who can cook absolutely nothing. In fact she doesnt even know which cooking utensils she owns or where indeed they may be located.
The book describes life in an Italian rural community, the campanilismo (literally loyalty to one's bell tower) which sees customs, traditions and recipes passed down through generations. It explores the local geography and history and the impact of world war 2 on this part of Italy.
The Cookucina cookery series is a celebration of local life and the bountiful landscape that provides wonderful seasonal food for its inhabitants. Each episode includes 3 recipes and sees the hosts travel far and wide through medieval villages, vineyards and into rugged mountains to source the best ingredients. This is real farm to table local cookery that has remained unchanged over centuries. Please read more http://www.villasanraffaello.com/
