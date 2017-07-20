News By Tag
Jade Global Relocates into a New Office Campus in Pune to House its Fast-Growing Team
Jade Global Software Pvt. Ltd. relocated to an all new office campus located in Nyati Tech Park, Wadgaonsheri in Pune, India that sprawls over 80,000-sqft across 2 floors.
During a time when all major IT companies have been facing an industry slowdown, Jade Global Inc. hired over 70 new college graduates earlier this month, increasing their global employee count to 800. The Silicon Valley headquartered company also acquired Saturn Infotech in February 2017 to expand its foothold in the East Coast region of the USA and accelerate its overall growth. Jade's rapid growth can be attributed to their strategic goal in becoming a $100 million revenue company by March 2021.
The new office was inaugurated by the Jade Global CEO, Karan Yaramada on July 23, 2017. This July also marked Jade's 14th anniversary. Speaking at the occasion, Karan highlighted Jade's rapid growth and commitment to employees and clients. He added, "With Excellence as our theme for FY18, we are now set to deliver on our Jade Promise of service delivery excellence from our new facility." Karan said, "The office is a testament to Jade's efficient, scalable infrastructure. It allows us to accommodate the growth of our new and existing business, as well as our growing team in Pune."
Jade Global has maintained its status as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year.
About Jade Global:
Jade Global Software Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jade Global, Inc. Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT Services company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Philadelphia, Los Angeles in USA, and Pune, and Hyderabad in India. Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Cloud Selected partner, Microsoft Gold partner, and ServiceNow and Salesforce Silver partner. With 800 global employees, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at www.jadeglobal.com.
