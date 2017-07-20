Family Review Center Announces the Winners of the Gold Award

Gold Award Ceremonies have begun and winners have been chosen and announced at Family Review Center.

-- Family Review Center offers their prestigious Gold Award twice a year, to those who have products that are exemplary and meet a need above and beyond what one would expect.Winners of this fine award are chosen by a panel of judges and are then awarded with many benefits, both tangible and marketing opportunities that are amazing. These range from the graphics and license for the award, having the product displayed in the Award Showcase on the website, having shout outs on all of the major Social Media outlets to announce the award, a video announcing their award both on the website and on Youtube, Press releases announcing their inclusion, and stickers mailed to them to be used on their packaging or as they desire, and last but not least they are featured in the Magazine as an award winner. They also have the opportunity to win other marketing add ons, as a bonus for being so amazing and as a thanks for networking with Family Review Center.2017 first Ceremony has been graced with some amazing companies and products. Rita Brenke, Executive Editor remarked how amazed she was at the top class of clients they have networked with this year and that they are beyond pleased with the awesome products they have been able to share with their many viewers. The year has seen much growth in both clients and consumers and the company is working hard to offer a wider spectrum of services that will keep competitors at bay and keep clients coming back. Rita Brenke shared that it is their goal to offer the most, for the least, while never sacrificing quality. To them it is all about growth and more ways to spread the word about those they recommend to their readers.Here are the amazing products that have been chosen for the Gold AwardReview #3391 - Plantoys - Balancing Cactus MiniReview #3453 – Kindred Bravely - The Angelina Nursing and Maternity NightgownReview #3452 – Deki Products - Baby BalanZReview #3421 – Lil 'O' Blossom - Lil Essentials 4 Piece Boxed Gift SetReview #3418 – Lori London Entertainment – Tripi Takes FlightReview #3416 – Swaddle Designs - Muslin Swaddle BlanketsReview #3415 – Moonlight Slumber - Air Crib MattressReview #3419 – Silkberry Baby - Printed Kimono GownReview #3376 – ThinkBaby – ThinkBaby Starter SetReview #3364 – Bluechip Cookies - MyWay Cookie Assortment Gift TinReview #3355 – Flowtoys – TorofluxReview #3354 – The Learning Journey - Techno Gears Marble Mania Extreme 4.0Review #3333 – Interact Games - Personalogy Family EditionReview #3306 – Spy Alley Partners – Spy Alley Dice GameAs one can see, the assortment is diverse and the class is top of the line. Rita Brenke shared that it is companies like this that make their job one that is enjoyable and interesting. They offer products we can be proud to endorse, she said. She went on to say they look forward to see what the second half of the year holds in new products to share and feature when the awards program rolls around again as the year closes. She is also looking forward to see which of the ones featured here will go on to be chosen as Best of the Year Award Winners! Those are always exciting times, she said.These reviews and awards can be viewed at their website or in their upcoming magazine. Readers are welcome to stop in and view them at any time and check out what the reviewers had to say about these amazing products. They can be viewed by visiting the website familyreviewcenter.comAnyone wishing to have their product or service reviewed is welcome to submit a product as well. Reviews are offered at this website, free of charge. Family friendly products are welcome and encouraged to submit sample products for review.Family Review Center has been offering products reviews since 2000. They are friendly, helpful and creative. When you want to ensure your product is seen, this is where you want to go first.Family Review Center16772 W Bell Road Suite #110-472Surprise, AZ 85374familyreviewcenter@gmail.com