Jordan Forex Expo And Awards 2017 Jfex

 
JORDAN VALLEY, Jordan - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dead Sea Beach Lounge Gala Dinner

18 oCTOBER  2017

Amman, Jordan

JFEX 's Awards annually event for Excellence cover more than 35 global  FX product categories.  The best-in-class awards in the region and the best companies in close to 35 countries. The full results will be announced in the big night.

The  prestigious   international  FX companies  that specializes in FX, CFDs, ETFs, stocks, futures ,  banks, technology, solutions  and other derivatives  this will be exposed to the Jordan Forex Expo's  attendees such as:  Brokerage companies  Investments banks,  financial institutions, hedge funds, money managers and brokers from around the world.

This year the big night will be held at The Dead Sea the lowest place on the surface of the earth and  it the deepest hyper saline lake in the world on 18 October 2017.

     Join Us & Sign up (http://jfexaward.com/sign-up-for-awards-2017/) Now!

Please contact us on Suhair@afaqgroupadv.com

Visit the website of the event for further information www.jfexaward.com.
Email:***@afaqgroupadv.com
Posted By:***@afaqgroupadv.com Email Verified
JFEX AWARD, Forex
Advertising
JORDAN VALLEY - Dead Sea - Jordan
Awards
