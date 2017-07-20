News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobili-Tuk-Tuks Adapted for Wheelchairs in Cambodia
The Jaya House River Park Hotel in Cambodia has developed 'Mobili-Tuk-Tuks' to enable wheelchair users to visit the local sites. This is a first for Cambodia and follows on from the hotel's innovative move to employ female tuk-tuk drivers.
Christian De Boer, the General Manager of Jaya House said: "Our hotel has been vetted by a Norwegian Paralympic Team member and we have taken advice from him on room design and its facilities, so that some are now wheelchair friendly.
"But of course people in wheelchairs also want to see all of our famous sites so we came upon the idea of adapting some of the hotel's tuk-tuks, which we provide free of charge for hotel guests to explore the nearby Temples of Angkor – we have nicknamed them 'Mobili-Tuk-
The wheelchair-friendly tuk-tuks are the latest innovation from the hotel which recently trained Cambodia's first female tuk-tuk drivers.
Recognising that women tend to be more cautious and less reckless drivers, Christian and his team decided to train a group of women to become the first female tuk-tuk drivers, and the move has been well received by hotel guests.
Bamboo Travel includes the Jaya House River Park Hotel in Siem Reap on a wheelchair-friendly version of its 11-day Highlights of Cambodia tour (http://www.bambootravel.co.uk/
Highlights of the trip includes a private tour of the capital, Phnom Penh, a road journey to the provincial town of Battambang via the temples of Udong, to see local lifestyles, and explore the surrounding countryside, and a four-night stay in the lively city of Siem Reap, the gateway to Angkor.
Whilst based in Siem Reap there will be tours of Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom, The Bayon and Ta Prohm.
The holiday costs from £2,695 per person (two sharing), which includes flights, all transportation, private tours throughout, eight nights' B&B, sightseeing and entrance fees, plus a guide.
Bamboo Travel (020 7720 9285, www.bambootravel.co.uk).
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse