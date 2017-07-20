 
News By Tag
* Cambodia Holidays
* Disability holidays
* Cambodia Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Basingstoke
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Mobili-Tuk-Tuks Adapted for Wheelchairs in Cambodia

The Jaya House River Park Hotel in Cambodia has developed 'Mobili-Tuk-Tuks' to enable wheelchair users to visit the local sites. This is a first for Cambodia and follows on from the hotel's innovative move to employ female tuk-tuk drivers.
 
 
The Unique Mobili-tuk-tuk
The Unique Mobili-tuk-tuk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cambodia Holidays
* Disability holidays
* Cambodia Tours

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Basingstoke - Hampshire - England

Subject:
* Features

BASINGSTOKE, England - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In what is believed to be a first for the country, the owners of the recently-opened Jaya House River Park Hotel in Siem Reap, decided to adapt some of the tuk-tuks used by the hotel so that they can provide access for wheelchair users.

Christian De Boer, the General Manager of Jaya House said: "Our hotel has been vetted by a Norwegian Paralympic Team member and we have taken advice from him on room design and its facilities, so that some are now wheelchair friendly.

"But of course people in wheelchairs also want to see all of our famous sites so we came upon the idea of adapting some of the hotel's tuk-tuks, which we provide free of charge for hotel guests to explore the nearby Temples of Angkor – we have nicknamed them 'Mobili-Tuk-Tuks'."

The wheelchair-friendly tuk-tuks are the latest innovation from the hotel which recently trained Cambodia's first female tuk-tuk drivers.

Recognising that women tend to be more cautious and less reckless drivers, Christian and his team decided to train a group of women to become the first female tuk-tuk drivers, and the move has been well received by hotel guests.

Bamboo Travel includes the Jaya House River Park Hotel in Siem Reap on a wheelchair-friendly version of its 11-day Highlights of Cambodia tour (http://www.bambootravel.co.uk/tours/highlights-of-cambodi...).

Highlights of the trip includes a private tour of the capital, Phnom Penh, a road journey to the provincial town of Battambang via the temples of Udong, to see local lifestyles, and explore the surrounding countryside, and a four-night stay in the lively city of Siem Reap, the gateway to Angkor.

Whilst based in Siem Reap there will be tours of Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom, The Bayon and Ta Prohm.

The holiday costs from £2,695 per person (two sharing), which includes flights, all transportation, private tours throughout, eight nights' B&B, sightseeing and entrance fees, plus a guide.

Bamboo Travel (020 7720 9285, www.bambootravel.co.uk).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Source:Bamboo Travel
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Cambodia Holidays, Disability holidays, Cambodia Tours
Industry:Travel
Location:Basingstoke - Hampshire - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Travel Dog PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share