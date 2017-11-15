 
Industry News





Pfenex CEO explores the future of biosimilars in North America

 
 
Register at www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog
Register at www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog
 
ISELIN, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Mr Patrick Lucy, CEO of Pfenex, has joined the speaker line-up for the 4th annual Biosimilars North America conference which takes place on November 15 & 16 in New Jersey.

Patrick will present a special keynote address giving an overview of the biosimilars market, including the key milsestones and hurdles the industry has overcome. He will also share some top tips on what to keep in mind moving forward.

He joins a speaker line-up comprised of experts shaping up the biosimilars landscape in North America including representatives from Sandoz, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Momenta, FUJIFILM Diosynth, Oncobiologics, Adelio, Covance, Zuckerman & Spaeder and more.

The full roster of speakers and their topics can be found on www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog.

SMi's Biosimilars North America conference will explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.

Registration is now live on the event website and there For more information visit: www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog.

4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
www.biosimilars-northamerica.com

For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
