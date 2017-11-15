News By Tag
Pfenex CEO explores the future of biosimilars in North America
Patrick will present a special keynote address giving an overview of the biosimilars market, including the key milsestones and hurdles the industry has overcome. He will also share some top tips on what to keep in mind moving forward.
He joins a speaker line-up comprised of experts shaping up the biosimilars landscape in North America including representatives from Sandoz, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Momenta, FUJIFILM Diosynth, Oncobiologics, Adelio, Covance, Zuckerman & Spaeder and more.
SMi's Biosimilars North America conference will explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.
4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
