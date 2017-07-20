News By Tag
We Miss Serena! Is she the GOAT?
Check out these statistics. They must underpin a strong argument that Serena Williams is the greatest tennis player of all time.
As Serena Williams approaches her 36th birthday on September 26 (2017) I thought we'd take a look at how dominant she has been throughout her career and see where she sits in the open era.
The Open Era
The open era began in 1968 when grand slam tournaments allowed professionals to compete with amateurs for the first time. (Prior to that only amateurs could compete)
The Stats
Serena holds the record of 23 grand slam singles titles in the open era. (1 in front of Steffi Graf)
Tied for third are tennis royalty, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova on 18 each.
As an aside Australia's own Margaret Court holds the all time record of 24, 11 in the open era.
As at November 2016, Serena had lost back to back matches only 6 times in her career!
You heard it right;
In 21 years of tour play only 6 times has she lost 2 or more matches in a row!
If you take every WTA player on tour – yep all of them – and combine their grand slam singles titles they have 24. (5 of those are Maria Sharapova) Serena has 23! (Measured as at the end of 2017 Australian Open)
If you put the Williams sisters against the rest of the tour it's 30 to 17 in favor of the Williams sisters!
Serena has won 34% of all majors played since she started her career!
Longest Streak At Number 1
Serena Williams is tied with Steffi Graf for the longest streak at number 1 of 186 weeks.
She has only lost 3 matches to players ranked outside the top 100 in her entire career.
No 149 Anne Miller 1;6, 1;6 in her first match, No 127 Tian Tian Sun 2:6 6:7 (7) in 2005 and No 111 Virginie Razzano 4:6 7:6 (5) 3:6 in round one of the 2012 French open.
By comparison Roger Federer has lost 20 matches to players outside the top 100.
We have been privileged to see her in action.
She Must Be The GOAT
It's hard to argue that she is not the GOAT (Greatest of all time) of the ladies game. (Or the game?)
Serena has indicated that she intends to return after having her first child.
Lucky for us the plan is a 2018 Australian Open return.
For the sake of the sporting public at large I hope it all goes according to plan.
Personally I can't wait until she is back out there playing as a Mum so she can continue to inspire the next generation of players.
