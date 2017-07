Oddway International Declares Addition of Avastin Injection in Their Product List

"Avastin 100 mg Injection Composition of Bevacizumab, Cancer Medicine by Roche"

-- Oddway International, the leading distributor, exporter and wholesaler of generic and branded pharmaceuticals, represents yet another effective medicine; Avastin manufactured by Roche contains Bevacizumab in a form of injection, in their wide distribution of product catalog.Bevacizumab is a cancer medicine that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Avastin 100 mg is used to treat a certain type of brain tumor, and certain types of cancers of the kidney, lung, colon, rectum, cervix, ovary, or fallopian tube. It is usually given as part of a combination of cancer medicines.Oddway International has announced product catalogs of more than 30 categories and offers hundreds of high quality products at reasonable prices in each category. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" that they provide to local and world buyers to improve health and wellness with high-quality pharmaceutical products.Oddway International is a full-line pharmaceutical exporter serving hospitals and medical treatment facilities worldwide. They work around the clock to help more than 200,000 pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and other healthcare providers across the world keep their shelves stocked with the medications and products that patients need every day. Oddway members are not simply distributors. They are technology innovators, information management experts, security specialists and efficiency professionals, whose expertise streamlines the supply chain to reduce costs and save the world's healthcare system both time and money.For More Information, visit : http://www.oddwayinternational.com