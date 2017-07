2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning & 2017 Diversity Pageants Open Casting Call Kick-Off

Silvia E. Garcia, Mrs Diversity News 1st Runner-Up and Janey Nalinchaiyasit, Miss Diversity News 1st Runner-Up to be crown Queens on 8-26-2017

-- Diversity News Productions producer of Diversity Pageants and upcoming Diversity News Magazine Awards announced there 2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning and 2017 Diversity Pageants Open Casting Call Kick-Off to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017.Silvia E. Garcia, Mrs Diversity News 1st Runner-Up Crowning as Queen Mrs Diversity News 2016/2017 and Janey Nalinchaiyasit, Miss Diversity News 1st Runner-Up either/or Carlina Rebeiro, Miss Diversity News 2nd Runner-Up Crowning as Queen Miss Diversity News 2016/2017 will be crowned as the official Queens at the event due to the fact the prior Miss Diversity News 2016-2017 and Mrs Diversity News 2016-2017 has been uncrowned and dethroned for violations of pageant regulations and rules.The 2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning and 2017 Diversity Pageants Open Casting Call Kick-Off will be held at SAS Movie Studios 501 S Avenue 17, Los Angeles, CA 90031 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pmThe event will featured Red Carpet Arrivals, 2 Live Performances, 2 Fashion Shows and Re-Crowning of 2016 Diversity Pageants 1st or 2nd Runner-Ups!Diversity Pageants will kick off the event for their 2017 Diversity Pageants Open Casting Call for new contenstants.2017 DIVERSITY PAGEANTS OPEN CASTING CALLFor Miss, Mrs, Mr and Teens TO APPLY NOWEmail complete body and head shot photo to:apply@missandmrsdiversity.com orapply@missdiversitynews.comOrVisit missandmrsdiversity.comMust be between ages 10 to 75 years old. No Pageant Experience Required! Elites and Models Encourage to Apply. Prospect contestants are encourage to attend the event.Tickets $20 advance, $25 door Tickets can be purchase at: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/2016-diversity- pageants-new- ... Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity, Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News, Pre-Teen Miss Diversity and Mrs Diversity News, Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity and Inclusive included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 10 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit missandmrsdiversity.com Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PRLinda England, Events & PR CoordinatorWorld Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.TEL: (213) 867-1997FAX: (818) 787-1249worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.comworldwidevitalpr@gmail.com