Customs and Trade Logistics LLC, has launched specialized services for the importers in USA & UK
Customs and Trade Logistics LLC, a US based customs clearance agency with over 30 years of track record has launched specialized services for the importers in USA, Canada, UK & Australia to quickly import and receive goods at their doorstep.
Mr. Lobas further explained that working as a licensed customs broker for over 30 years in the USA he felt the need for specialized services that can help importers in importing products with expedited import documentation processes, lower consultation fee and delivery at goods that their door step. Specialized and highly customized customs clearance services for each individual client ensures hassle free experience in importing goods from countries such as China, India and Europe. Even importing of goods that come under the dangerous category or that require additional permission and licenses such as medicines, agricultural products or animal by-products will become easier Lobas added. http://customsandtradelogistics.biz
Specialized customs clearance services are added to the existing services keeping in the mind the need of today's importers and the US customs regulations. From a small business selling goods on amazon that are imported from China or large companies that have a huge products line of imported goods, all can benefit from the customs clearance services being offered a much lower cost with free consultation. The firm is already engaged with over 50 clients in the US and over 20 clients in the UK that import on a regular basis from China and India into the USA.
Importers face continuous challenges when it comes to importing goods into the USA due to complex import documentation processes, duty fee, every evolving customs regulations and delivery of goods at the warehouses. Keeping all the above in mind Customs and Trade Logistics LLC also provides freight shipping services and trucking services across the United States and Canada at much lower rates compared to the other trucking companies in the USA. Having strategic tie-ups with some of the leading shipping companies in the USA enables smoother delivery of imported goods to the warehouses across USA and Canada.
About Customs and Trade Logistics: Customs and Trade Logistics LLC is founded by Mr. Glenn L. Lobas 30 years ago who is a licensed customs clearance agent in USA based in Maryland http://customsandtradelogistics.biz/
Glenn Lobas
443-912-3111
4439123111
***@customsandtradelogistics.biz
