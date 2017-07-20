 
News By Tag
* Audio Conferencing Solution
* Asterisk audio conferencing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


AsteriskService Announced Advanced Audio Conferencing Solutions for Enterprises

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Audio Conferencing Solution
Asterisk audio conferencing

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Business communication is evolved with a revolutionary VoIP technology, and Asterisk platform facilitates enterprises across the world to leverage the benefits of technological advancements while meeting the requirements of conferencing, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), and other real-time communication-related aspects.

AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a division of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has successfully delivered customized business solutions to the global clientele for implementing seamless communication using Asterisk platform. The company has announced an advanced audio conferencing solution in line with the web and video conferencing solutions. A spokesperson at AsteriskService explained the importance of advanced audio conferencing solutions with these words: "Our highly flexible and cost-effective audio conferencing solutions are customized to enable enterprises, irrespective of their sizes, to unlock the hidden potential of conferencing while saving huge bucks on travel and billing expenses. We have designed Asterisk audio conferencing solutions with a view to improving the employee's productivity through facilitating management to arrange training sessions, review meetings, or the last-minute meetings with ease."

Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob Technologies, revealed the objective behind coming up with advanced customized solutions for audio conferencing: " We bridge the business communication gap with the premium quality web and video conferencing solutions. At Ecosmob, we know how annoying it is for the entrepreneurs to lose the business deal just because of voice breaking during a client call. Therefore, we bring absolutely seamless audio conferencing experience with HD voice quality and high clarity. Now enterprises can arrange and manage conferences anytime and anywhere in the world with our Asterisk-based, customized audio conferencing solution. Whether it is a scheduled meeting or an unscheduled one, companies can offer excellent voice quality while communicating with their clients and stakeholders using our most sophisticated solutions."

A spokesperson at AsteriskService listed some of the benefits and features of the company's  audio conferencing solution with these words: "Our audio conferencing solutions are scalable and robust. They don't require any additional plugins or hardware. We offer features to facilitate our client with management and reporting along with easy customization. Our reliable solutions can save time and enhance the productivity. Entrepreneurs can boost the team work through real-time communication and instant connectivity on any device. Our company is committed to offering the client-centric solutions using Asterisk through which our clients can grow their business." The spokesperson concluded.

AsteriskService has gained a reputation as the most prominent conferencing software development company. The company has a team of dedicated professionals who can give 24/7 technical assistance for maintaining robust performance. Visit company's website (https://www.asteriskservice.com/solutions/conferencing) to know more about the bespoke conferencing solutions.

Contact
AsteriskService
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:AsteriskService
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Audio Conferencing Solution, Asterisk audio conferencing
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asterisk Solution PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share