 
News By Tag
* Anti-Slip Stairtreads
* Stair Nosing
* Construction Frp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Napier City
  Hawke's Bay
  New Zealand
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Treadwell- One Stop Store for Comprehensive FRP Solutions

Rely On This Company for Quality and Affordable Access Systems
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Anti-Slip Stairtreads
Stair Nosing
Construction Frp

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Napier City - Hawke's Bay - New Zealand

NAPIER CITY, New Zealand - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial holders and their growing demand for the FRP based products have led to the foundation of varied companies that offers wide-ranging goods made of fibreglass. But when it comes to the trusted company, Treadwell Group is the first name that pops into an individual's mind. Though a number of companies manufacture fibreglass products but Treadwell exceeds most of them in terms of development, design as well as strength and functionality of the FRP Access Systems. This company provides some comprehensive FRP structures, demanded by varied industries such as the mineral extraction plants, petrochemical plants, marine industries and lot more.

More about Treadwell Group

Treadwell Group has delivered value-for-money products for over 17 years to the clients. Owing to their commendable services, the company has become the leading supplier of personalized FRP solution in the present days. This firm has progressively launched some of its sister concerns, each providing varied, high-quality FRP solutions. One of the five branches includes Treadwell Access Systems which offer ladders; handrails as well as grating systems made of FRP at best rates. The professionals of the company focus more on providing top-notch FRP solutions that are developed and designed by incorporating some of the updated technologies.

The products available in Treadwell Access System

•    FRP Grating Products

The grating products such as the panel that Treadwell Access Systems manufacture are highly cost-effective and facilitate unique onsite trimming as well as fabrication ensuring minimal wastage. The structures comprise load bearing bars and they can be utilized for continual side support. These grating structures are ideal as flooring solutions in the industrial structures due to the capability of resisting chemicals.

•    FRP Handrail Systems

These goods are obtainable in both square as well as round shapes. Some distinctive properties of the structures include corrosion resistance, non-conductive property, long life and lot more. The products, that come under the category and are available in the store includes RailEX Handrails, Square Tubular Handrail, Round Tubular Handrail etc.

•    FRP Platform Systems as well as Access Ladders

The products that are included in this particular range are created from quality FRP and they surpass the traditional metal as well as steel based alternatives by providing varied benefits. Some of the products available in Treadwell Access Systems include the Cage Safety ladder solutions, industrial Access solutions, Comprehensive FRP platform structures.

Why should one choose Treadwell Access Systems?

With huge experience in manufacturing or installing wide-ranging FRP applications, Treadwell comprises that required competence in order to help one choose the right product. When it comes to buying high-quality FRP Access systems at affordable rates, it's always better to rely on FRP. To know more, do visit the official website.


Contact Details

Treadwell Group
Email: sales@treadwellgroup.co.nz
Call: 0800 244 600
Address: 28 Coote Rd, Bluff Hill, Napier City, Hawke's Bay 4110, New Zealand

Website: https://www.treadwellgroup.co.nz/

Contact
Treadwell Group
***@treadwellgroup.co.nz
End
Source:
Email:***@treadwellgroup.co.nz
Tags:Anti-Slip Stairtreads, Stair Nosing, Construction Frp
Industry:Industrial
Location:Napier City - Hawke's Bay - New Zealand
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share