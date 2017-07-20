News By Tag
Bespoke Wedding & Corporate Photography by Robb McCormick
A team of father and son heading to a successful career in professional photography…
Robb McCormick photographed hundreds of weddings from small wedding venues to surprising events for almost everyone. They work together, a team of son and father as they get assisted by his son who has been shooting with him over 7 years. They both have a sigh to find glances, glimpses, smiles, secrets, moments, feelings, expressions and the most special, sighs of a great relief when two people come together to share a life.
Right from the entry of a bride to the beautiful oath moment, they have expertise in identifying the moments that should be captured at the right time at the right moment. They are known for their combined efforts that they are putting to capture and develop beautiful smiles and moments which are precious for people.
Not only for capturing the beginning of one's life, they have also announced their expansion of photography into the Dance photography. So your beautiful moves can be captured in their camera. So you can create your impressive profile using their expertise in presenting the best moves framed appealingly.
About the Robb Photography:
Contact
Robb McCormick
+1 614-834-4956
info@robbmccormick.com
