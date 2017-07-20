 
News By Tag
* Wedding Photographer
* Portrait Photographers
* Engagement Photographer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Bespoke Wedding & Corporate Photography by Robb McCormick

A team of father and son heading to a successful career in professional photography…
 
 
Robb McCormick
Robb McCormick
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wedding Photographer
Portrait Photographers
Engagement Photographer

Industry:
Photography

Location:
Ohio - US

Subject:
Reports

July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Robb McCormick, a professional photographer has served many people in Ohio to capture their beautiful moments in his camera. He witnessed the special moments of everyone's life as he produces some stunning wedding photographs that make him feel proud on his talent of photography. He is passionate about the word "Photography" so he is completely devoted to his talent.

Robb McCormick photographed hundreds of weddings from small wedding venues to surprising events for almost everyone. They work together, a team of son and father as they get assisted by his son who has been shooting with him over 7 years. They both have a sigh to find glances, glimpses, smiles, secrets, moments, feelings, expressions and the most special, sighs of a great relief when two people come together to share a life.

Right from the entry of a bride to the beautiful oath moment, they have expertise in identifying the moments that should be captured at the right time at the right moment. They are known for their combined efforts that they are putting to capture and develop beautiful smiles and moments which are precious for people.

Not only for capturing the beginning of one's life, they have also announced their expansion of photography into the Dance photography. So your beautiful moves can be captured in their camera. So you can create your impressive profile using their expertise in presenting the best moves framed appealingly.

About the Robb Photography: Robb McCormick( https://www.robbmccormick.com/ ) started working as a wedding photographer and expended into the dance photography to capture the beautiful moments for different purposes. Robb McCormick accompanied by his son who is having more than 7 years of experience in preserving memories of your special moments.

Contact
Robb McCormick
+1 614-834-4956
info@robbmccormick.com
End
Source:
Email:***@robbmccormick.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share