 
News By Tag
* Virtual Education Fair
* Study Abroad
* USA Virtual Education Fair
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nagpur
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Krishna Consultants to organize USA Virtual Education Fair

 
 
USA_800X450
USA_800X450
NAGPUR, India - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Krishna Consultants has announced the launch of Virtual Education Fair for the USA universities from 8th to 14th August 2017. Students can interact directly with the university delegates online and get the information pertaining to higher studies in the US. The virtual fair targets spring-18 and fall-18 intakes. The entry for the same is free.

The virtual education fair is a hassle free way of connecting with the university delegates simply via laptops and smartphones. Students can ask questions to the university delegates directly and get first-hand information about the programs, intakes, application fee waivers and eligibility criteria. They can book their slot with the help of the webinar schedule.

Krishna Consultants is a pioneer study abroad consultant with a vast experience of 19 years in the overseas education industry. Virtual education fair is one of the initiatives taken in order to make overseas education accessible to students.

The numerous university tie-ups with over 540+ universities in 27 countries coupled with an outstanding record of recruiting 8000+ students in institutions abroad speak for itself. The institute has released the following statement "Students are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and benefit from the information related to higher studies in the US."

Interested students can register for the event in the link given below. For more details contact us at 9075009464 or drop a mail at usa@studies-overseas.com.

Register at - http://events.studies-overseas.com/Events/VirtualEducatio...

Contact
Krishna Consultants
Call: 9075009464
usa@studies-overseas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@studies-overseas.com
Posted By:***@studies-overseas.com Email Verified
Tags:Virtual Education Fair, Study Abroad, USA Virtual Education Fair
Industry:Education
Location:Nagpur - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share