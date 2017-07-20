News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Krishna Consultants to organize USA Virtual Education Fair
The virtual education fair is a hassle free way of connecting with the university delegates simply via laptops and smartphones. Students can ask questions to the university delegates directly and get first-hand information about the programs, intakes, application fee waivers and eligibility criteria. They can book their slot with the help of the webinar schedule.
Krishna Consultants is a pioneer study abroad consultant with a vast experience of 19 years in the overseas education industry. Virtual education fair is one of the initiatives taken in order to make overseas education accessible to students.
The numerous university tie-ups with over 540+ universities in 27 countries coupled with an outstanding record of recruiting 8000+ students in institutions abroad speak for itself. The institute has released the following statement "Students are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and benefit from the information related to higher studies in the US."
Interested students can register for the event in the link given below. For more details contact us at 9075009464 or drop a mail at usa@studies-
Register at - http://events.studies-
Contact
Krishna Consultants
Call: 9075009464
usa@studies-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse