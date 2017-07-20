 
News By Tag
* Configure
* Gmail Smtp
* Settings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Andover
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Quick steps to configure Gmail SMTP settings

Gmail is one of the top-notch email services providers of Google which is mainly used by the billions of users across the globe
 
ANDOVER, N.Y. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Gmail is one of the top-notch email services providers of Google which is generally used by number of people at across the globe. Gmail proffer lots of features and its one feature is that you can access multiple email account in a simple way after applying the server settings.

One can use Gmail account to send and receive emails but without any server settings it is impossible to access Gmail account. Do you know what the Gmail SMTP settings are and how to use them? If no, them read this article and learn how to use them.

How to configure Gmail SMTP settings?

·        In first step, open a web browser on your computer and then go to the Gmail's official website.

·       Presently sign in to your Gmail account.

·       Now tap on the gear icon which is present at the top side and then choose Settings.

·       After that, tap on the Accounts.

·       Now go to the SMTP sections and then enter the below information for SMTP Server:

SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com

SMTP Port: 465

SMTP User name: your email address

SMTP Password: your email password

·       Now check the box Use SMTP authentication

·       Enable the TLS/SSL for SMTP.

·       Now save the settings

Recommended by

http://www.ysupportnumber.com/how-to-change-gmail-smtp-se...

End
Source:
Email:***@ysupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Configure, Gmail Smtp, Settings
Industry:Internet
Location:Andover - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ysupportnumber PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share