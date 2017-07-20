News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quick steps to configure Gmail SMTP settings
Gmail is one of the top-notch email services providers of Google which is mainly used by the billions of users across the globe
One can use Gmail account to send and receive emails but without any server settings it is impossible to access Gmail account. Do you know what the Gmail SMTP settings are and how to use them? If no, them read this article and learn how to use them.
How to configure Gmail SMTP settings?
· In first step, open a web browser on your computer and then go to the Gmail's official website.
· Presently sign in to your Gmail account.
· Now tap on the gear icon which is present at the top side and then choose Settings.
· After that, tap on the Accounts.
· Now go to the SMTP sections and then enter the below information for SMTP Server:
SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com
SMTP Port: 465
SMTP User name: your email address
SMTP Password: your email password
· Now check the box Use SMTP authentication
· Enable the TLS/SSL for SMTP.
· Now save the settings
Recommended by
http://www.ysupportnumber.com/
Contact
jaci
***@ysupportnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse