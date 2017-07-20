Quick steps to configure Gmail SMTP settings

Gmail is one of the top-notch email services providers of Google which is mainly used by the billions of users across the globe

Contact

jaci

***@ysupportnumber.com jaci

End

-- Gmail is one of the top-notch email services providers of Google which is generally used by number of people at across the globe. Gmail proffer lots of features and its one feature is that you can access multiple email account in a simple way after applying the server settings.One can use Gmail account to send and receive emails but without any server settings it is impossible to access Gmail account. Do you know what the Gmail SMTP settings are and how to use them? If no, them read this article and learn how to use them.· In first step, open a web browser on your computer and then go to the Gmail's official website.· Presently sign in to your Gmail account.· Now tap on the gear icon which is present at the top side and then choose Settings.· After that, tap on the Accounts.· Now go to the SMTP sections and then enter the below information for SMTP Server:SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.comSMTP Port: 465SMTP User name: your email addressSMTP Password: your email password· Now check the box Use SMTP authentication· Enable the TLS/SSL for SMTP.· Now save the settings