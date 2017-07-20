Radio Husband And Wife Duo Mr & Mrs R'S RnR Radio Is Now On iHeart Radio!!

Mr & Mrs R reach new heights by now airing on iheart radio with there two hit shows.

-- With podcasting and on demand radio taking off in a major way comes the next chapter from the dynamic husband and wife radio duo Mr & Mrs R. As they continue to take the world by storm with their hit shows, The Classics With Mr & Mrs R in which they play disco and soul hits from the 70's & 80's and the Mr R Show in which Mr R plays the hottest independent and unsigned hip hop and r&b artist from around the world. As their shows continue to reach new heights on RnR Radio, which is owned by Mr & Mrs R comes the next chapter. Now RnR Radio can be heard on iheart radio. "We are very excited to have our shows on iheart radio which gives us the opportunity to reach an even wider audience stated Mr & Mrs R". By being on iheart Radio Mr & Mrs R and RnR Radio will reach the masses in a huge way which will expand their brand. Mr & Mrs R continue to shock the world by proving that a husband and wife can indeed work together as they continue building their empire. Keep on the lookout for the dynamic Mr & Mrs R as they continue to grow and shake up the world one show, one event, one day at a time, so make sure you go to iheart radio and check out RnR Radio because they are on fire and here to stay.For more info contact:Robert Rickenbackercontact@rnr-radio.com702-708-9909http://www.rnr-radio.com