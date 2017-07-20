News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Magnetic Refrigeration Market worth 163.7 Million USD by 2023
Magnetic Refrigeration Market forecast & analysis report categorizes global market by Product (Refrigeration Systems, Air Conditioning Systems and Heat Pumps), Application (Domestic, Commercial, Transportation and Industrial), and Geography.
Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Magnetic Refrigeration Market"
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.
Domestic application expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 in the magnetic refrigeration market
The market for the domestic application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The domestic application includes household appliances for personal use, such as refrigerators. Companies such as Camfridge Ltd. (UK) and Astronautics Corporation of America (US) are planning to launch products for domestic use that would be more energy efficient and comparatively quieter than traditional vapor compressor.
Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Market for refrigeration systems expected to grow at a significant rate between 2018 and 2023
The magnetic refrigeration market for refrigeration systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the early launch of refrigeration products because of the less complex system design compared to air conditioning systems and heat pumps. Thus, the players are initially focusing on commercializing products for refrigeration systems, followed by air conditioning systems and heat pumps.
Europe expected to hold the largest market share in 2018, and APAC expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the magnetic refrigeration market in 2018, and the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. The presence of many magnetic refrigeration companies in Europe helps drive the growth of the market in this region. Also, the governments of European countries are encouraging many research institutes and refrigeration companies to come up with a refrigeration technology that does not cause global warming and ozone depletion. Magnetic refrigeration is one such technology that does not use any refrigerant and is environmentally friendly. Thus, this technology is gaining popularity among players operating in the manufacturing of refrigeration systems, air conditioning systems, and heat pumps.
Request Sample @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
The major players involved in the development of the magnetic refrigeration technology are Cooltech Applications (France), Camfridge Ltd (UK), Astronautics Corporation of America (US), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), Eramet S.A. (France), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), VACUUMSCHMELZE GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US ).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street,
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Marketsandmarkets
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse