SUSE Forges New Training Partnership with Ingram Micro in the Middle East

Enterprise open source-software training offerings focus on software defined infrastructure solutions such as OpenStack Cloud, Software Defines Storage, Linux and Linux management

SUSE Logo

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Suse

• Linux

• Sap Industry:

• Technology Subject:

• Partnerships

2

Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

***@procre8.biz Vernon SaldanhaProcre8

End

-- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, today announced a new training partnership in the Middle East with Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain services.As part of the partnership, Ingram Micro's training centre in Dubai will offer a set of 18 instructed-led SUSE training modules designed to help organisations transform to digital businesses. These trainings will primarily focus on software defined infrastructure solutions such as OpenStack cloud environments, software-defined storage and Enterprise Linux solutions for SAP S/4HANAimprove usability, provisioning, power management and compliance quality without compromising security."With digital transformation a key initiative for several enterprises in the Middle East, the region continues to set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and appetite for latest technologies. However, in parallel with investment in technology, it is paramount that organisations ensure that their IT resources have the skills and the technical know-how to reap maximum benefits from these solutions," says Paul Abi-Chahine, Regional Director, EMEA at SUSE. "Through this strategic partnership between SUSE and Ingram Micro, customers can now benefit from a range of instructor-led Enterprise open-source trainings, delivered in region, to help them transform their businesses to digital while running it more efficiently and cost effectively."Key training modules, each delivered over a one-day program, include:Designed for system administrators who would like to become familiar with the Linux operating system as well as those who are preparing for the SUSE Certified Administrator in Enterprise Linux 11 exam.Tailored for students with little or no previous Linux experience and seeking a fundamental understanding of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 operating system. It is also ideal for those who are preparing for the SUSE Certified Administrator in Enterprise Linux 12 certification exam.Designed for system administrators that administer SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 for SAP Applications installations."As enterprises in the region continue to ramp up their investment in open source platforms, we believe we have significant opportunity to further expand our business by adding comprehensive Linux- and Open Source-software trainings to our offerings in the Middle East", says Mohammad Sabry, Head of Services, Gulf and Near East region at Ingram Micro Training MEA. "With their unique delivery model, including hands-on training and simulations of several real-world applications, SUSE is an excellent partner for us, as well as for any IT professionals interested in becoming experts in Linux and open source platforms."