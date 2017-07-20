Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global Corporate Travel Insurance market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

--is an insurance that is meant to cover medical expenses and others losses incurred while doing business travel. Corporate travel insurance includes an extensive range of benefits for various events such as trip cancellation, loss of baggage, evacuation due to medical conditions and others.The corporate travel insurance market is showcased to witness a robust growth during the forecast period 2017-2024.. Increase in business travels is expected to foster the growth of corporate travel insurance market across the globe.Geographically, Europe region accounts for the largest market share in global corporate travel insurance market followed by Asia-Pacific.Moreover, Europe is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to recent terror attacks in France, Germany, and other European countries. Moreover, rise in number of business travelers with high travel spending is expected to garner the growth of corporate travel insurance market in this region. Germany and France is likely to capture the largest market share in European corporate travel insurance market.Asia-pacific is anticipated to maintain second position over the forecast period. The major countries witnessing the increased demand for corporate travel insurance include China, Korea and Japan. North America region is also witnessing a positive corporate travel insurance growth and is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period. Further, in North America, enhanced travel options and advanced technological access have made business traveler's access to insurance companies easier, thereby escalating the adoption rate of corporate travel insurance.Our in-depth analysis segmented the global corporate travel insurance market in the following segments:By InsuranceSingle trip travel insuranceAnnual multi-trip travel insuranceLong-stay travel insuranceBy Distribution ChannelBankInsurance companyInsurance intermediariesInsurance brokerOthersBy RegionGlobal corporate travel insurance market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisLatin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisWestern and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisAsia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific)Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisMiddle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisIncrease in expansion of business across the globe coupled with rising business travelers is anticipated to foster the demand for corporate travel insurance. Further, rising awareness among business travelers is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of corporate travel insurance market. Also, government regulation of several countries have made travel insurance mandatory, which is envisioned to bolster the growth of corporate travel insurance market.However, lack of awareness about insurance policies is believed to dampen the growth of corporate travel insurance market. Moreover, this can be attributed to various factors such as low percentage level of economic development of countries, extent of saving in financials and the reach of insurance sector.The major key players for corporate travel insurance market are as followsCSA Travel ProtectionCompany OverviewKey Product OfferingsBusiness StrategySWOT AnalysisSeven CornersTravelSafe InsuranceUSI AffinityACE Asia PacificAllianz Global AssistanceAmerican International Group Inc.AXAOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewThe global corporate travel insurance market is segmented as follows:By Insurance Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and ChallengesKey Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environmentFor Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919