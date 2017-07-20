News By Tag
Transparent Conductive Films Market - Global Industry Insights,Outlook, and Opportunity Anal
The TCF market is primarily driven by rising demand for touch-assisted devices and increasing market penetration of touchscreen smartphones, tablet PCs, and tablets. Rising population, increasing tech-savvy consumers, and increasing demand for electronic products in turn are fueling growth of the global transparent conductive films market.
Decreasing cost of smartphones along with growing adoption of touch interface devices, low power consumption devices, and nominal reflection of the devices are also expected to be the driving factors of transparent conductive films market growth. Lack of a specific size of transparent conductive film that fits all the devices can be a key factor restraining the global TCF market growth. Photovoltaic applications offer significant opportunities for transparent conductive films usage in the near future. Moreover, escalating demand for touch enabled devices such as tablet PCs and notebooks is also expected to fuel demand for market during the forecast period (2016-2024). TCF also find wide application in various in-dash entertainment systems in automobiles. Increasing consumer inclination towards high-end and touch enabled entertainment systems in vehicles and increasing automobile production, especially in emerging markets such as India and China, create a highly conducive environment for market growth.
Transparent Conductive Films Market: Market Taxonomy
By Technology
On the basis of technology, the global market can be segmented into:
ITO on PET
ITO on Glass
Non ITO oxides
Silver Nanowires
Graphene
Carbon Nanotube
Metal Mesh
Micro fine Wire
PEDOT
By Application
Based on application, the global market is segmented into:
Tablet PCs
Tablets
Smartphones
Notebooks
TV Displays
OLED Lighting
Others (All in one PCs, OPV, etc.)
The global transparent conductive films market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific has been the dominant region in the transparent conductive film market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption rate of touch-enabled devices and presence of maximum number of electronic device manufacturing units. The growth of TCF market in Asia Pacific region, especially in India and China is due to the increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. With an aim to attain effective management on production sites, increasing application of notebooks is expected to be a major driver for the increase in demand for global transparent conductive films industry.
The key players operating in transparent conductive films market include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, DuPont Teijin Films, Toyobo Corporation, Eastman Kodak, Canatu Oy, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, DONTECH Inc, and Rolith. Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Teijin Ltd (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan) and Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), are listed as some of the key manufacturers of transparent conductive films in the Asia-Pacific region. Canatu Oy, based in Finland, entered into multiple contracts in an effort to supply its conductive transparent films to various automobile manufacturers across U.S. Transparent conductive films are used in interior touch control panels of a car and entertainment system operations on steering wheels or backside of seats with minimal reflectance. This initiative has helped the company to expand its distribution network in an aim to tap the larger share of the global transparent conductive films market.
