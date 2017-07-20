 
News By Tag
* Transparent Conductive Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Transparent Conductive Films Market - Global Industry Insights,Outlook, and Opportunity Anal

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Transparent Conductive Films

Industry:
Business

Location:
Seattle - Washington - US

SEATTLE - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Transparent conductive films (TCF) are high-resolution metal based electrode structures on polyester films. The TCF market offerings include both glass and film built transparent conductors. Transparent conductive films are used as transparent electrode components for manufacturing touchscreens, LCDs, and LEDs. Transparent conductive films find major application in the manufacture of touch-enabled devices due to its surface resistance and transmittance properties. Other attributes of transparent conductive films include presence or absence of optical obstructions and resistance to mechanical stresses.

The TCF market is primarily driven by rising demand for touch-assisted devices and increasing market penetration of touchscreen smartphones, tablet PCs, and tablets. Rising population, increasing tech-savvy consumers, and increasing demand for electronic products in turn are fueling growth of the global transparent conductive films market.

Decreasing cost of smartphones along with growing adoption of touch interface devices, low power consumption devices, and nominal reflection of the devices are also expected to be the driving factors of transparent conductive films market growth. Lack of a specific size of transparent conductive film that fits all the devices can be a key factor restraining the global TCF market growth. Photovoltaic applications offer significant opportunities for transparent conductive films usage in the near future. Moreover, escalating demand for touch enabled devices such as tablet PCs and notebooks is also expected to fuel demand for market during the forecast period (2016-2024). TCF also find wide application in various in-dash entertainment systems in automobiles. Increasing consumer inclination towards high-end and touch enabled entertainment systems in vehicles and increasing automobile production, especially in emerging markets such as India and China, create a highly conducive environment for market growth.

Request Sample Transparent Conductive Films Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sa...

Transparent Conductive Films Market: Market Taxonomy

By Technology

On the basis of technology, the global market can be segmented into:

ITO on PET

ITO on Glass

Non ITO oxides

Silver Nanowires

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Metal Mesh

Micro fine Wire

PEDOT

By Application

Based on application, the global market is segmented into:

Tablet PCs

Tablets

Smartphones

Notebooks

TV Displays

OLED Lighting

Others (All in one PCs, OPV, etc.)

The global transparent conductive films market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific has been the dominant region in the transparent conductive film market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption rate of touch-enabled devices and presence of maximum number of electronic device manufacturing units. The growth of TCF market in Asia Pacific region, especially in India and China is due to the increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. With an aim to attain effective management on production sites, increasing application of notebooks is expected to be a major driver for the increase in demand for global transparent conductive films industry. (https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/tr...)

The key players operating in transparent conductive films market include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, DuPont Teijin Films, Toyobo Corporation, Eastman Kodak, Canatu Oy, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, DONTECH Inc, and Rolith. Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Teijin Ltd (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan) and Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), are listed as some of the key manufacturers of transparent conductive films in the Asia-Pacific region. Canatu Oy, based in Finland, entered into multiple contracts in an effort to supply its conductive transparent films to various automobile manufacturers across U.S. Transparent conductive films are used in interior touch control panels of a car and entertainment system operations on steering wheels or backside of seats with minimal reflectance. This initiative has helped the company to expand its distribution network in an aim to tap the larger share of the global transparent conductive films market.

To Get Discount On This Report:https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/331

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

Visit Blog : http://globalresearchtrends.blogspot.in/

Contact
coherent market insights
***@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Source:
Email:***@coherentmarketinsights.com
Posted By:***@coherentmarketinsights.com Email Verified
Tags:Transparent Conductive Films
Industry:Business
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coherent Market Insights PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share