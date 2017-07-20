News By Tag
Wooden Space Unveils Its Latest Collection of Storage Furniture Units
Looking to purchase storage furniture? Browse through the exclusive collection of high-quality house furniture storage units at Wooden Space.
If you desire to buy some storage furniture units for your house, then Wooden Space is an ideal shopping destination for you. Whether you are seeking to purchase storage units for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, or bathroom, there are plenty of storage solution options available to shop from there. The collection perfectly complements the storage needs of modern homes and the units are practical to use. Crafted from solid Asiatic hardwood and featuring designs that are timeless and classic, Wooden Space's house furniture storage collection has all you need to keep your home neat and tidy.
With an urge to use most of the living space comfortably and neatly, there are also extensive options for multipurpose furniture options at Wooden Space. There are home furniture storage units like beds, dining tables, chairs, coffee tables, desks, etc., which not only provide their normal function but also give an excellent storage to your useful items. As minimalism is in vogue today, these storage furniture units will minimize the number of furniture at your home to create a bright and spacious look. Although their primary purpose is to store things that are frequently used, they can also magnify the aesthetic aura of your home interior.
There are many benefits of shopping from Wooden Space, have a look:
A wide assortment of products
Whatever be your requirement for storage furniture, with the huge collection of furniture storage units, Wooden Space has something for each house in the UK. Complemented by brilliant craftsmanship and amalgamating it with the contemporary needs, they bring to you all types of storage furniture such as the bed with storage, wardrobes, chest of drawers, table with storage, cabinets, and sideboards and a lot more. These elegantly designed furniture units not just meet your storage needs but also sure to impart an aesthetic appeal to your interior.
High-quality products
Quality is the foremost concern for the team of Wooden Space. So, they have used only top-notch raw materials and manufacturing technique to ensure durability and sturdiness of their products. Cut and crafted with utmost care by their skilled artisans under the thorough guidance of their expert designers, each of their product is unique and par excellence. Besides this, they are made from solid hardwood and are high in durability along with being embellished with natural wooden finishes such as the teak, mahogany and honey finish. Moreover, they are imperishable and resistant to extreme weather conditions too. At Wooden Space, each of the products goes through rigorous quality check measures to reassure the quality.
Customisation facility
To cater to the whims and fancies of people from all walks of life, Wooden Space is open for every customisation request. So, it does not matter whether you need to change the style, shape, design, or colour of your furniture unit, they can provide you with exactly what you need. For availing this facility, all you need to do is fill up the customisation form available on their website after which one of their furniture designers will contact you shortly to know about your customisation plans, and your furniture unit will be designed accordingly.
Besides all the benefits mentioned above, all storage furniture units available on Wooden Space's catalogue are priced reasonably which you can easily afford. No matter whatever be your budget, there you can find many options to pick from. Moreover, you will also get fully secured payment options to place your order. Along with all these benefits, you get to enjoy many value added benefits and fast delivery service which make Wooden Space a complete furniture shopping destination.
Visit : https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
