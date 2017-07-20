News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FreeSWITCHService Announced Feature-rich and FreeSWITCH Video Conferencing Solution
Video conferencing has gained ground on the basis of facilitating enterprises to establish a real-time communication irrespective of distance and remoteness of any place across the world.
FreeSWITCHService, a renowned FreeSWITCH-based VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has recently announced that the company offers customized FreeSWITCH video conferencing solution for its global clientele. Speaking on this occasion, a VoIP technology head of Ecosmob Technologies said, "Today, no company can survive without establishing proper, real-time communication with stakeholders, employees, and clients, especially when they have international operations to manage. At FreeSWITCHService, therefore, we have come up with the customized video conferencing solution with all the desired features using FreeSWITCH platform. Our conferencing solutions are at par with the global standards and designed to cater for the diverse requirements of various industry sectors."
FreeSWITCHService serves a global clientele with premium quality IVR (Interactive Voice Response), DID (Direct Inward Dialling), and telecom API development solutions since a decade. The head of conferencing software developer's team at FreeSWITCHService explained how their video conferencing solutions can benefit the business: "FreeSWITCH is a robust platform, and at FreeSWITCHService, we have a team of experienced developers who are well-versed with every advancement of this platform. The companies can arrange business meetings, webinars, and video training sessions using our customized solutions as we deliver a 360-degree conferencing solution with all the required features." "Today's business communication requirements are complex and the role of tailored video conferencing solutions developed through FreeSWITCH becomes more and more vital every day. We always strive for offering the best-possible solutions to our clients, and help them enhance the communication and improve collaborative efforts." He concluded.
Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService highlighted some of the key features of video conferencing software developed by the company: " Our enterprise-grade conferencing solutions have a plethora of features including HD quality video, recording, DTMF-based features, raise hand, polling, scheduler, Live Conference View (LCV), Active Speaker Display (ASD), Rollcall, email notifications, and the like to arrange video conference anytime with ease. Our expert developers use the latest FreeSWITCH release 1.6.17 that has improved video experience and working conference channel parameters along with fixing of bugs." "When businesses want to save a huge on traveling expenses and resources, we are sure that our FreeSWITCH video conferencing solutions can assist them in establishing smooth communication and collaboration."
FreeSWITCHService offers bespoke video conferencing solutions that take video conferencing to the next level through collaborating with multiple participants from anywhere in the world and across any operating systems. Visit the company website (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse