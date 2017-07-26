News By Tag
The City Of Miami Gardens' Inaugural "Live Healthy Miami Gardens" Week | Aug. 5-14
The week will kick-off with a free "Healthy in the Gardens Festival," on August 5th
The festivities will kick-off on Saturday, August 5th from 11a.m.-3 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Park (18701 NW 17th Court, Miami Gardens, FL 33056) with a "Healthy in the Gardens Festival." The festival will feature a community resource fair providing free health screenings, youth sports clinic, food distribution, engaging cooking demonstrations and more. Youth can participate in a sports clinic, face painting and bounce houses. The day will also include local vendors, refreshments, giveaways, and live entertainment.
"A healthy community is an active, vibrant community...Live Healthy Miami Gardens educates and expose us to resources that can transform our lifestyle. I believe that when you know better you do better. The Healthy in the Gardens festival is a great start to bring the community together for an important and affirming purpose," said City of Miami Gardens Councilwoman Felicia Robinson, Seat 4.
Live Healthy Miami Gardens aims to improve health outcomes of residents in the City of Miami Gardens and create an overall healthier and active community. LHMG focuses on four Health Impact Areas -- Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (ATOD); Mental Health; Nutrition & Physical Activity and Primary Care. LHMG is made possible through a multi-year Live Healthy Community Partnerships grant from Health Foundation of South Florida. For more information about the upcoming events, visit www.livehealthymiamigardens.com. Follow us on Twitter: @livehealthy_
MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa P. Dunn, MD Marketing Network, melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com or (786) 728–7867
