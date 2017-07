The City Of Miami Gardens' Inaugural "Live Healthy Miami Gardens" Week | Aug. 5-14

The week will kick-off with a free "Healthy in the Gardens Festival," on August 5th

End

-- The City of Miami Gardens invites residents to participate in the inaugural "Live Healthy Miami Gardens" (LHMG) Week which begins Saturday, August 5and concludes on August 14. Patrons will enjoy a dynamic week focused on promoting health, wellness annual check-ups, tobacco prevention and more. They can also meet community partners, local businesses and take part in faith-based and community activities. All events will be free and open to the public. RSVP on Eventbrite!The festivities will kick-off on Saturday, August 5from 11a.m.-3 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Park (18701 NW 17th Court, Miami Gardens, FL 33056) with a "Healthy in the Gardens Festival." The festival will feature a community resource fair providing free health screenings, youth sports clinic, food distribution, engaging cooking demonstrations and more. Youth can participate in a sports clinic, face painting and bounce houses. The day will also include local vendors, refreshments, giveaways, and live entertainment."A healthy community is an active, vibrant community...Live Healthy Miami Gardens educates and expose us to resources that can transform our lifestyle. I believe that when you know better you do better. The Healthy in the Gardens festival is a great start to bring the community together for an important and affirming purpose," saidaims to improve health outcomes of residents in the City of Miami Gardens and create an overall healthier and active community. LHMG focuses on four Health Impact Areas -- Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (ATOD); Mental Health; Nutrition & Physical Activity and Primary Care. LHMG is made possible through a multi-year Live Healthy Community Partnerships grant from Health Foundation of South Florida. For more information about the upcoming events, visit www.livehealthymiamigardens.com . Follow us on Twitter: @livehealthy_MG, Facebook & Instagram: @livehealthymg ; and follow the initiative hashtag #livehealthymiamigardensMelissa P. Dunn, MD Marketing Network, melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com or (786) 728–7867