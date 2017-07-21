News By Tag
Successful Entrepreneur Release Secrets to her Success
Mayfield, an advocate for ending child abuse and a champion for women's rights and equality, uses her writing to explore how you can take your ideas, gifts, and talents and turn them into a profitable business. The book will inspire the reader to have hope and determination with testimonies of women from all walks of life that were able to achieve tremendous success in their businesses. A print and ebook version is now available via Amazon.
Readers of Mayfield's writing will connect with her directness. Known as "the empowered Queen," she writes, "OK, let's get real. We start a business for one, the ultimate reward of FREEDOM." We all need this Freedom, and she detailed how to have it.
Mayfield's book, shed light on the internal struggle everyone faces in forging a successful business and how to overcome the challenges. Those who are passionate about their business can learn a thing or two or even more from this book.
Marshea Mayfield follows her heart all over the world so she can identify with people and share her experiences and emotions with readers. She also expresses herself through her spirituality and now is an Amazon Best Seller. She is available for media interviews and can be reached via email at info@myprofitsolution.com. More information is available at her author website myprofitsolution.com.
Book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/
