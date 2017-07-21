 
Successful Entrepreneur Release Secrets to her Success

 
 
WAYNESBORO, Miss. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Successful entrepreneur and author Marshea Mayfield has traveled the world and achieved tremendous business success through her coaching techniques and life experiences. Those experiences now appear in her bestselling "Wisdom Wealth Power" book. This new book, 13 Ways To Turn Your Ideas, Gifts, and Talents, Into Profitable Business detail accounts of ordinary women who decided to apply her successful business techniques. Her methods and practice has worked for them and can work for you! Discover how you too can take these practical 13 steps to yield a successful business.

Mayfield, an advocate for ending child abuse and a champion for women's rights and equality, uses her writing to explore how you can take your ideas, gifts, and talents and turn them into a profitable business. The book will inspire the reader to have hope and determination with testimonies of women from all walks of life that were able to achieve tremendous success in their businesses. A print and ebook version is now available via Amazon.

Readers of Mayfield's writing will connect with her directness. Known as "the empowered Queen," she writes, "OK, let's get real. We start a business for one, the ultimate reward of FREEDOM." We all need this Freedom, and she detailed how to have it.

Mayfield's book, shed light on the internal struggle everyone faces in forging a successful business and how to overcome the challenges. Those who are passionate about their business can learn a thing or two or even more from this book.

Marshea Mayfield follows her heart all over the world so she can identify with people and share her experiences and emotions with readers. She also expresses herself through her spirituality and now is an Amazon Best Seller. She is available for media interviews and can be reached via email at info@myprofitsolution.com. More information is available at her author website myprofitsolution.com.

Book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/Wisdom-Wealth-Power-Profitable-Bus...

