23rd Asia Petrochemical Summit Returns to Singapore, Weighs Key Changes in Asian Markets
CMT's 23rd Asia Petrochemical Summit (APS) – on September 12-13 in Singapore – highlights trends in Asian markets in line with China's regulations on emission reduction and India's huge ramp up of refining capacities.
Appraising shifting trends in Asia's petchem markets are - PTT Global Chemical Public Company sharing details of 'Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor' that many consider as the Gateway to Asia. Another session on 'India's Steady Economic Growth & Petrochemical Markets Balance' presented by Daga Global Chemicals pinpoints the country's "Made-in-India"
The program also delves into feedstock markets with sessions on 'Global Crude Oil & Naphtha Market Situation' – RIM Intelligence, 'Naphtha Crackers' Competitiveness in the Future, with Focus on Ethylene Market' – Yeochun NCC and Competitiveness of LPG in Current Asia's Petrochemicals Scene' – FACTS Global Energy.
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also analyses:
• · Olefins Technologies Provides Key Flexibility to Ensure Profitability – Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR)
· New Trends in Asian Benzene Market – Wanhua Chemical Group
· MEOH: Beyond 2020, Simple Molecule Yet Challenging Market: Demand & Supply outlook – Sojitz
