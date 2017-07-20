News By Tag
CMT's leading Biomass Series travels to Johannesburg to host BIOMASS TRADE & BIOENERGY AFRICA
Vibrant Johannesburg is the chosen venue for CMT's Biomass Trade & BioEnergy Africa summit. Held on 28-29 September, it zooms in on Africa's vast yet untapped biomass and biogas energy markets – showcasing recent projects and new opportunities.
Africa's energy producer Sunbird Bioenergy – with sustainable biofuel projects in Sub-Saharan Africa – presents 'Case Study of Implementing 32MW Biomass Power in Sierra Leone' – highlighting sustainable feedstock production, community engagement and regional roll-out. Plus, another case study by LafargeHolcim spotlights on its use of coffee husks to produce biomass thermal energy for its cement kilns in Hima. Joining these key presenters, is Africa's prominent finance organization – African Development Bank joins the summit with a presentation on 'Boosting Bioenergy (Renewable Energy) Electrification in Africa'.
The summit also delves into Africa's biogas energy production with two key presentations – Commercial Biogas Development & Growth in South Africa by Southern African Biogas Industries Association and 'Field Experiences on Current Progress of Biogas Project & Regulatory Challenges in Ghana' by Biogas Association of Ghana.
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also spotlights on:
• · Benefits of Torrefaction for Co-Firing of Biomass in Coal Power Stations – Blackwood Technology
· Setting Up Biomass Export Operations from West Africa – Africa Renewables (AfriRen)
· Biomass & Waste Valorization through Thermo Chemical Conversion – ECN
· Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Technology for Localised Energy Generation & Industrial Utilisation – VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
· Wood Pellet Export Opportunities for African Producers - Overview of Pellet Market & Future Outlook – Pöyry Management Consulting
· African Biomass: Opportunities for Export & Development of the African Biomass Power Value Chain – Asia Resource Partners
For more information, visit Biomass Trade & BioEnergy Africa website http://www.cmtevents.com/
