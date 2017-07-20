 
News By Tag
* Yates Memo
* Corporate Wrongdoings
* Trump Administration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Corporate Wrongdoings

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trump Administration's Priorities on Corporate Wrongdoings: What You Need to Know LIVE Webcast
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Yates Memo
* Corporate Wrongdoings
* Trump Administration

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Trump Administration's Priorities on Corporate Wrongdoings: What You Need to Know LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for August 8, 2017 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Since the issuance of the Yates Memo in late 2015, the US Department of Justice has pursued a policy of seeking accountability from individuals who perpetrate corporate wrongdoing. It requires that any company under investigation must deliver all proof of wrongdoing by its employees to receive credit for cooperation.  The DOJ policy thus added a heavy burden to any corporation that intends to use an internal investigation as support for leniency or a settlement.

With the avowedly business-friendly Trump administration comes uncertainty over how priorities will change under the new attorney general and reconstituted DOJ staff. In this two-hour live webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the current state of Yates Memo enforcement as it affects inside counsel and internal compliance officers, and further how the preferences of the current administration may translate into refocusing or revision of DOJ policy.

Key Topics Include

§  Yates Memo Overview

§  Individual Accountability

§  Internal Investigations

§  Disclosure Requirements

§  Cooperation Credit

§  Criminal/Civil Liability

§  Enforcement Trends

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Justin Goodyear

Counsel

Varghese & Associates, P.C

Vinoo P. Varghese

Principal

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/white-co...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Yates Memo, Corporate Wrongdoings, Trump Administration
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share