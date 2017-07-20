News By Tag
Atlanta Soprano Awarded in National Competition
The year's theme for the workshop was "Pedagogy and Performance"
"I am beyond thrilled to take home second place honors in my category," Harriott said. "I am grateful to my teacher, Indra Thomas along with my family and friends for their support. This is only the beginning."
Prior to the semifinals in Colorado, Harriott submitted a video via You-Tube to advance to the onsite round. A native of Queens, New York who currently lives in Atlanta, her past performances include the role of "Clara" in the opera Werther as well as the title role of "Amahl" in Amahl and the Night Visitors. Most recently she performed for the national program, Delta Authors on Tour in Atlanta, which was hosted by actor Brad Sanders.
About Kayla Harriott
Kayla Harriott is a classically trained lyric soprano. She has been studying privately for several years. In addition to performances in various operas, she also performs for private clients for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions. She has participated in The National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition from 2011-2017 where she has placed first in state competition each year. She is currently studying at Georgia State University in the School of Music.
About the National Association of Teachers of Singing
Founded in 1944, National Association of Teachers of Singing, Inc. (NATS) is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world with nearly 7,000 members in the United States, Canada, and nearly 30 other countries. Internationally, NATS is represented in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, with the number of countries growing every year.
